There is also no suggestion that Antetokounmpo is implicated in the underlying legal case

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s commercial partnership with a Greek recycling company is facing potential reputational headwinds following criminal prosecutions brought by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Antetokounmpo, one of the world’s most recognizable basketball players, has been a prominent face of TEXAN, a Greek recycling company whose collection facilities have come under scrutiny. His image features prominently on the company’s recycling stations and promotional materials.

About 18 months ago, TEXAN named the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Greece’s “Most Valuable Protector” of recycling, drawing on his sporting achievements to promote environmental awareness. The legal troubles surrounding TEXAN and its associates raise questions about the future of that commercial relationship—and highlight a broader shift in the multibillion-dollar sports endorsement industry.

For decades, corporate sponsors have relied on so-called morals clauses to protect themselves against misconduct by celebrity endorsers. Increasingly, elite athletes are seeking similar contractual protections against misconduct by their sponsors.

Known as reverse morals clauses, these provisions can allow athletes to terminate endorsement agreements, potentially without financial penalties, when a commercial partner becomes embroiled in financial scandals, alleged illegal activities or controversies that could damage their public image.

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Other contractual safeguards, including brand-alignment and reputational-harm clauses, can give athletes grounds to restrict or suspend the commercial use of their names and likenesses under certain circumstances. The terms of Antetokounmpo’s agreement with TEXAN aren't publicly known, and there is no confirmation that the basketball star or his representatives are considering changes to the partnership. There is also no suggestion that Antetokounmpo is implicated in the underlying legal case. Still, the controversy illustrates how reputational risk in sports marketing increasingly runs both ways.

For an athlete whose commercial appeal extends far beyond basketball, the potential reputational cost of remaining associated with a company facing legal scrutiny could become an important consideration. Whether the European prosecutors’ case ultimately affects Antetokounmpo’s relationship with TEXAN remains an open question.