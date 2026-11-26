The positive outlook comes as Motor Oil, controlled by Greece’s Vardinoyannis family, is pursuing an investment program exceeding €2.5 billion through 2030, which management expects to finance entirely from its own resources.

Greek energy group Motor Oil expects another strong year in 2027, as sustained global demand for petroleum products and constrained European refining capacity support the outlook for its core business despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Speaking to analysts following the release of the company’s nine-month financial results, Chief Executive Petros Tzanetakis said Motor Oil’s export-oriented business model gives it a competitive advantage. The company sells approximately 60% of its production outside Greece. Management remained cautious about forecasting refining margins for 2027 but indicated that the conditions supporting elevated margins were unlikely to disappear quickly.

Tzanetakis pointed to several uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, production levels at Russian refineries, the timetable for restoring disrupted oil production in the Persian Gulf and the strength of European demand. “We expect it will take some time for the situation to normalize,” he said.

The positive outlook comes as Motor Oil, controlled by Greece’s Vardinoyannis family, is pursuing an investment program exceeding €2.5 billion through 2030, which management expects to finance entirely from its own resources.

Unlike European energy companies increasingly shifting their investment priorities toward low-carbon technologies, Motor Oil is placing conventional refining at the center of its growth strategy while continuing to diversify into electricity and renewable energy.

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The group aims to increase refining capacity at its complex near Corinth to 250,000 barrels a day by 2030, from 220,000 currently, an increase of nearly 14%.

Additional investments will focus on operational efficiency, logistics and reducing energy consumption across its petroleum-products business. Several strategic transactions and investments are also expected to advance in 2027, including the combination of Greek electricity suppliers NRG and Heron, a transaction with infrastructure group Aktor involving the planned Dioriga Gas floating liquefied natural gas terminal, and additional renewable-energy investments through Motor Oil’s MORE subsidiary.