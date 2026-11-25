PPC initially entered Italy through renewable energy investments.

Greece’s largest electricity utility, Public Power Corp. (PPC), is deepening its expansion into Italy with an agreement to acquire energy supplier Enegan and its subsidiaries for approximately €330 million, broadening its presence in one of Europe’s largest energy markets.

The acquisition represents a strategic step for PPC Chairman and Chief Executive Georgios Stassis, whose 11-year career at Italian energy giant Enel provided extensive familiarity with the market.

PPC initially entered Italy through renewable energy investments. An agreement signed with Greek industrial and energy group Metlen in April 2024 included the development of 503 megawatts of solar projects in Italy. Subsequent acquisitions added approximately 71 megawatts of projects to its portfolio.

PPC aims to have around 600 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity in Italy by 2028. The Enegan acquisition would complement those investments by providing an established retail distribution channel for electricity generated by PPC, potentially reducing its exposure to wholesale price volatility.

Founded in Tuscany in 2010, Enegan specializes in supplying electricity and natural gas to small and midsize businesses. It has expanded into telecommunications, electric mobility, energy-efficiency services and solar power, while acquiring several smaller energy suppliers.

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Enegan generated revenue of €379 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €58 million in 2025, representing an EBITDA margin of 15.3%. The agreed purchase price is equivalent to approximately 5.7 times its 2025 EBITDA.

A key attraction is Enegan’s customer base. Approximately 80% of its electricity sales are to small and midsize businesses, with a strong presence in central and northern Italy, the country’s manufacturing heartland. Its network of 1,500 sales representatives would give PPC immediate access to an established commercial infrastructure and opportunities to sell additional services to existing customers.

The acquisition also brings regulatory considerations. Italy’s competition authority fined Enegan €2.875 million in 2020 over unfair commercial practices and contractual transparency, a decision the company challenged in court. Earlier sanctions involved customer consent, while a subsidiary faced regulatory action in 2022 over wholesale energy-market rules.