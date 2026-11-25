The potential beneficiaries include owners of Greece’s relatively limited stock of high-rise properties, such as the Athens Tower, the Piraeus Tower, major hotels and office complexes, and skyscrapers under development at Ellinikon, a multibillion-euro redevelopment of Athens’s former international airport.

A proposed change to Greece’s outdoor advertising laws has triggered fierce opposition from local authorities, which warn that the measure could disproportionately benefit a handful of property owners while exposing residents to large-scale illuminated advertising.

The provision, included in draft legislation submitted for public consultation by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, would effectively exempt building surfaces above 40 meters from certain restrictions on advertising visible to road users. Under existing legislation, dating to 2001, advertisements on building surfaces visible to motorists are prohibited regardless of height. The proposed amendment would redefine legally visible surfaces as those located no more than 40 meters above ground.

Other restrictions, including separate prohibitions on rooftop advertising, would remain in place. The potential beneficiaries include owners of Greece’s relatively limited stock of high-rise properties, such as the Athens Tower, the Piraeus Tower, major hotels and office complexes, and skyscrapers under development at Ellinikon, a multibillion-euro redevelopment of Athens’s former international airport.

Subject to licensing requirements, large illuminated advertisements and digital screens could generate additional revenue for property owners and outdoor advertising companies. Local authorities, however, are questioning both the economic rationale and the public interest behind the proposal.

The Attica regional government, which oversees the greater Athens area, has called for the provision’s withdrawal, warning that entire building facades could become enormous advertising displays without adequate restrictions on size or brightness. The municipality of Elliniko-Argyroupoli, home to part of the Ellinikon development, argues that the narrowly defined height threshold raises concerns that the legislation could favor specific commercial interests.

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Municipal officials also cite structural safety, fire protection and potential hazards arising from strong winds and earthquakes. The dispute has a financial dimension. Local governments fear advertising spending could shift from municipal networks to private buildings, depriving them of revenue and funding for public amenities, including bus shelters. The municipality has proposed receiving a percentage of advertising revenue if the legislation proceeds.

George Papanikolaou, mayor of the affluent coastal suburb of Glyfada, warned that illuminated skyscraper advertising could undermine residential property values and alter the character of the Athens Riviera.