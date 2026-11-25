Investment firms will also be prohibited from collecting more than their predetermined research budgets.

Greece’s securities regulator is introducing stricter rules governing how investment firms charge clients for financial research, seeking to improve transparency, strengthen investor protection and ensure that fees reflect the value of services provided.

The new requirements, issued by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission under Chairwoman Vassiliki Lazarakou, target fees that investment firms pass on to clients for research purchased from external providers, including stock analysis, corporate assessments and broader market studies.

Under the rules, firms that charge separately for investment research must inform clients in advance of their estimated costs and provide annual disclosures detailing the total amount paid.

Investors will also be entitled to request information about which research providers received payments, how much they were paid and what services they delivered. The regulator is drawing a clear distinction between research expenses and trading activity. Research fees cannot be linked to the volume or value of securities transactions executed on behalf of clients, limiting potential conflicts of interest and incentives for excessive trading.

Investment firms will also be prohibited from collecting more than their predetermined research budgets. If firms collect more money from clients than they ultimately spend on external research, they must establish mechanisms to refund the difference or offset it against future charges. Client funds earmarked for external research cannot be used to finance investment firms’ own in-house analytical operations.

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The requirements extend beyond financial transparency to the quality of investment research itself. Regardless of how research is financed, investment firms must conduct annual assessments to determine whether the analysis they purchase meets appropriate quality standards and contributes meaningfully to investment decisions. Firms will be required to take corrective action if research providers fail to deliver sufficient quality or demonstrable value.