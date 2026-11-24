The report, prepared by Deloitte for the Association of Information Technology and Communications Companies of Greece (SEPE).

Greece could attract €1.35 billion in foreign investment and create 21,000 skilled jobs over the next five years by developing technology hubs, according to a new study that highlights the country's potential to become a regional center for digital services.

The report, prepared by Deloitte for the Association of Information Technology and Communications Companies of Greece (SEPE), estimates that digital hubs could boost the country's gross domestic product by an average of 1.15% annually during 2031-2033, once the projects reach maturity.

The findings, presented at the Digital Economy Forum 2026, suggest technology could become an increasingly important driver of economic growth as Greece seeks to diversify beyond tourism, shipping and traditional services.

The study identifies three areas where Greece could develop a competitive advantage: artificial intelligence, digital government services and healthcare technology, including pharmaceutical applications.

Digital hubs, which bring together technology companies, investors and specialized workers, could also strengthen exports of information-technology services and attract international businesses seeking access to skilled talent.

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By 2031, their contribution could reach 1.12% of national GDP and increase the size of Greece's information and communications technology sector by 11.19%, according to the report.

However, significant obstacles remain.

Some 82% of companies surveyed identified bureaucracy as a major barrier to expansion. Other challenges include high operating costs, taxation, limited access to growth capital and shortages of experienced technology executives.

The study also points to the fragmented structure of Greece's technology industry and the country's limited international visibility as a destination for technology investment.

To address these weaknesses, Deloitte recommends a coordinated national strategy focused on attracting international talent, establishing a dedicated investment fund and supporting technology infrastructure.

Nikos Christodoulou, Deloitte Greece's technology and transformation leader, said expertise developed during the country's EU-funded recovery program could now support the creation of internationally competitive digital hubs.

SEPE President Giota Paparidou said Greece has the businesses and technical capabilities needed to compete globally, but must accelerate implementation.