According to Eurostat data, Greek fuel prices increased 25.8% in October from a year earlier, compared with 29.5% across the EU and 30.2% in the eurozone.

Fuel prices in Greece have risen more slowly than the European Union average in recent months, but accelerating increases are narrowing the gap, adding pressure on households and businesses already grappling with elevated energy costs.

According to Eurostat data, Greek fuel prices increased 25.8% in October from a year earlier, compared with 29.5% across the EU and 30.2% in the eurozone. The figures suggest Greece has been relatively insulated from the sharpest fuel-price increases affecting Europe, although that advantage has diminished considerably since the summer. In August, Greek fuel-price inflation stood at 16.2%, compared with 23.8% across the EU. By September, the Greek rate had accelerated to 23.2%, while the EU average reached 31.4%. Between August and October, Greece’s annual fuel-price inflation rate increased by 9.6 percentage points, compared with 5.7 percentage points across both the EU and eurozone.

Unlike the broader European market, where annual price increases moderated in October, Greece continued to experience accelerating fuel inflation. The impact is increasingly visible at the pump.

Government fuel-price monitoring data show that regular unleaded gasoline averaged €1.93 ($2.22) a liter nationwide in late November, while diesel reached €2.01 a liter. Premium gasoline averaged €2.24, and heating oil stood at €1.42 a liter. Prices vary significantly across the country, particularly between mainland Greece and its islands, where transportation and distribution costs contribute to higher retail prices.

In the Cyclades, the island group that includes popular tourist destinations Mykonos and Santorini, regular gasoline averaged €2.25 a liter, while diesel reached €2.28. By comparison, gasoline averaged €1.88 a liter in Corinthia, a mainland region west of Athens. That difference translates into approximately €18.65 in additional costs for a 50-liter fill-up in the Cyclades. In Athens, gasoline averaged €1.90 a liter, broadly in line with prices in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.