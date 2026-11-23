As of Sept. 30, Aeon held $145.44 million in its trust account, including interest earned since its initial public offering.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp., a Nasdaq-listed blank-check company targeting European sports, media and entertainment businesses, faces a June 2027 deadline to complete its first acquisition or return investors’ money.

The special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised $143.75 million in its U.S. public offering and is led by Dimitris Mallios and George Panou, two executives with backgrounds in investment banking and professional sports management.

According to its latest quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Aeon must complete an initial business combination by June 4, 2027. Its sponsor can extend the deadline twice, by three months each, potentially giving the company until Dec. 4, 2027. Further extensions would require shareholder approval.

The deadline puts pressure on Aeon to identify and negotiate a transaction in a European market where professional sports franchises, media assets and entertainment businesses are attracting growing investor interest.

As of Sept. 30, Aeon held $145.44 million in its trust account, including interest earned since its initial public offering. The company reported net income of $1.47 million for the first nine months of 2026, generated primarily from interest rather than operating activities, as it has yet to acquire a business. Its financial position presents a separate challenge. Cash available outside the trust account totaled just $293,887 at the end of September, raising questions about its ability to cover operating expenses while pursuing a transaction. The sponsor may provide up to $1.5 million in additional financing, although it has no binding obligation to do so.

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Mallios, founder and chief executive of investment firm The Aeon Group, brings more than three decades of financial-services and investment-banking experience. Panou has extensive ties to international basketball, having represented prominent athletes, including NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, through Octagon Basketball Europe. He founded Upgr8 Sports Management in 2022. Their combined experience could help Aeon identify acquisition opportunities at the intersection of sports, media rights and entertainment.

If the company fails to complete a transaction before its deadline, it must cease operations, redeem its public shares using funds held in trust and liquidate.