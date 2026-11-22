The legislation implements the European Union’s Platform Work Directive, adopted in October 2024, as European governments seek to balance technological innovation with workers’ rights.

Greece is moving to impose new restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace, introducing legislation that would require greater transparency in algorithm-driven employment decisions and strengthen protections for workers employed through digital platforms.

The bill, submitted to Parliament by the Labor and Social Security Ministry, seeks to regulate how companies use automated systems to manage workers, while addressing longstanding concerns over employment classification and access to social protections in the gig economy.

The legislation implements the European Union’s Platform Work Directive, adopted in October 2024, as European governments seek to balance technological innovation with workers’ rights.

“Uncontrolled use of artificial intelligence in the labor market carries risks,” Labor Minister Niki Kerameus said, arguing that safeguards are necessary to protect employees and ensure the proper functioning of the labor market.

Under the proposed rules, companies using algorithms to manage platform workers would face stricter disclosure requirements, including greater transparency about the criteria behind decisions affecting employment conditions.

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Crucially, significant employment-related decisions would require human oversight, limiting the ability of automated systems to determine workers’ professional status without appropriate supervision.

The legislation also aims to address the classification of gig workers, a contentious issue across Europe as delivery, transportation and other digital platforms increasingly rely on flexible employment arrangements.

Authorities would gain stronger enforcement mechanisms to ensure workers receive the labor and social-security protections to which they are legally entitled, alongside improved access to judicial remedies.

A new national employment registry would track platform workers and connect with immigration databases to improve oversight of legally employed foreign nationals.

For digital-platform operators, the measures could mean additional compliance obligations and closer scrutiny of workforce-management practices.

The bill also includes broader social-policy provisions, expanding certain health-insurance protections for young adults, simplifying access to parental and caregiver leave, and extending maternity-related benefits to additional categories of insured mothers.