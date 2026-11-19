The measures are part of amendments to Greece’s 2025 critical infrastructure protection law, designed to ensure that essential services can continue operating during major disruptions, including floods, fires, technical failures and terrorist threats.

Greece is preparing to impose fines of up to €10 million on operators of critical infrastructure that fail to meet new security and emergency-preparedness requirements, as the country moves to strengthen the resilience of essential services against natural disasters, sabotage and other threats.

The proposed legislation, open for public consultation until Nov. 30, 2026, would tighten obligations for companies and organizations operating in sectors including energy, water, transportation, healthcare, banking and digital infrastructure. Municipal waste management would also be explicitly included.

The measures are part of amendments to Greece’s 2025 critical infrastructure protection law, designed to ensure that essential services can continue operating during major disruptions, including floods, fires, technical failures and terrorist threats.

Under the proposed rules, organizations formally designated as critical entities would have nine months to complete an initial risk assessment, which must be updated at least every four years. They would then have three months to implement appropriate protective measures, including physical security, access controls, surveillance systems, employee training and business-continuity plans.

Operators would also be required to designate officials responsible for communicating with authorities during emergencies. The legislation introduces stricter reporting obligations. Significant incidents would generally have to be reported within 24 hours of detection, where feasible, followed by a detailed report within one month.

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A newly established General Secretariat for the Protection of Critical Entities would oversee compliance, conduct inspections and maintain a national registry of designated operators.

Failure to meet risk-assessment and security obligations could result in penalties of up to €10 million, while other violations could trigger fines ranging from €1 million to €5 million. The inclusion of municipal waste management reflects growing recognition that disruptions to sanitation services can pose serious public-health and environmental risks.