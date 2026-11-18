The investigation uncovered what authorities described as a network preparing a contract killing on Greek territory.

Security agencies in Greece and North Macedonia have disrupted an alleged Iranian-directed assassination plot targeting an Israeli business executive in Greece, arresting five suspects in an operation that highlights growing concerns over Tehran's use of criminal networks to carry out attacks abroad.

The investigation, conducted by North Macedonia's National Security Agency in cooperation with Greece's National Intelligence Service and other foreign intelligence agencies, uncovered what authorities described as a network preparing a contract killing on Greek territory. Six North Macedonian nationals, ages 22 to 73, were implicated. Four were arrested in Skopje, while a fifth was detained in Greece and transferred to North Macedonian authorities on Nov. 12. Another suspect remains wanted. Investigators believe five individuals had been recruited to carry out the attack, with logistical support coordinated through an Iranian intermediary identified as Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh.

Mavaneh allegedly maintained contact with Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian crime boss accused by U.S. authorities of organizing assassinations and kidnappings on behalf of Iran's intelligence services. The intended victim was reportedly an Israeli corporate executive operating in Greece, although authorities haven't publicly disclosed the person's identity.

A Criminal Network With Global Reach

Zindashti, who is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has been linked to international drug trafficking and alleged operations against Iranian dissidents.

In January 2024, U.S. prosecutors charged him and two Canadian associates with plotting to murder two Iranian dissidents living in Maryland. According to the indictment, the suspects discussed a $350,000 payment for the killings, along with $20,000 for travel expenses. One alleged accomplice was associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang. The plot was thwarted.

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Washington and London imposed sanctions on Zindashti's network in 2024, accusing it of facilitating transnational repression. The European Union followed with sanctions in 2025. His name has also surfaced in Greece's long-running Noor One investigation, involving a vessel that transported approximately two metric tons of heroin to Greece in 2014. One of the suspects in the latest case, a 30-year-old North Macedonian national, had already been detained at Greece's northeastern border with Turkey on Oct. 27.

Greek authorities identified him as a national-security concern. Although he was acquitted of an immigration-related offense, he remained in administrative detention pending his return to North Macedonia. Investigators also found that suspects had traveled to Iran and another Gulf country, where they allegedly met their Iranian handler.