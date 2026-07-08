The institution is the first international bank designed specifically to fund defence-related and strategic infrastructure projects at a time when NATO members are sharply increasing military spending.

The launch of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a new multilateral development institution dedicated exclusively to financing investments in defence, security and national resilience, has been presented by the Greek government as both a geopolitical and economic success.

The institution is the first international bank designed specifically to fund defence-related and strategic infrastructure projects at a time when NATO members are sharply increasing military spending. For Athens, becoming a founding member offers the prospect of new investment flows into defence, technology and critical infrastructure.

Yet questions are already emerging over whether the DSRB can become a meaningful financial tool for Greece - or whether it risks becoming another ambitious international initiative with limited practical impact.

The challenge facing Europe's defence sector is not primarily a lack of capital. Analysts argue that the bigger problem is the absence of coordinated demand and common procurement policies. Despite rising military budgets across Europe, defence markets remain fragmented, dominated by national purchasing strategies, relatively small orders and a preference for domestic suppliers. The result is higher costs and limited economies of scale.

Estimates suggest that European defence companies face a financing gap of around €4 billion, split roughly equally between equity and debt financing. This is the area where the DSRB could make a difference, attracting private capital and supporting investments in dual-use technologies, cybersecurity, unmanned systems and defence electronics.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

But experts caution that, without a common European procurement framework, the bank could end up financing even more fragmentation. If its resources are channelled primarily into national programmes and protected domestic industries, the DSRB may simply reinforce the weaknesses it was designed to address.

For Greece, five realities stand out.

First, Greece has secured a seat at the table, but not in a mature institution. As a founding member, Athens will have a voice in shaping the governance and direction of a new international financial organisation. Yet the bank remains in its infancy and has yet to establish a fully developed operational and financial model.

Second, the frequently cited figure of £100 billion does not represent money already sitting in the bank's coffers. The DSRB's ambition is to mobilise up to £100 billion through leverage and by attracting public and private investment. Whether it reaches that scale will depend on its ability to bring in investors, expand its membership and secure a strong credit rating.

Third, Greece may gain access to new sources of financing, but there is no guarantee it will emerge as one of the principal beneficiaries. Greek defence companies could tap into loans, guarantees and investment instruments, particularly in areas such as drones, cybersecurity and dual-use technologies. However, countries with larger industrial bases and more sophisticated defence ecosystems are likely to capture a disproportionate share of available capital.

Fourth, the absence of Europe's largest economies limits the bank's immediate weight and credibility. Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom have not joined as founding members, raising doubts over whether the DSRB can evolve into a genuinely influential international financial institution and tempering expectations about its impact on Greece.

And there is a fifth reality that is difficult to ignore: Turkey may ultimately have more to gain than Greece. Ankara is also a founding member and already possesses a large, export-oriented defence industry with significant capabilities in drones and advanced defence technologies. If the DSRB develops into a major source of financing, Turkish companies may be better positioned to take advantage of its tools and resources. Greece's participation, therefore, does not in itself confer a geopolitical or economic advantage over its regional rival.