The data highlight a longstanding challenge for Greece's tourism industry, one of the country's key economic pillars.

Nearly half of all tourist overnight stays in Greece are concentrated in just two months of the year, underscoring the country's enduring dependence on the peak summer season despite efforts to broaden its tourism offering.

According to new data from Eurostat, 41.6% of all overnight stays in Greek tourist accommodations in 2025 took place in July and August alone. The figure ranks Greece as the European Union's third-most seasonal tourism market, behind Croatia, where 54.5% of overnight stays are recorded during the two summer months, and Bulgaria, at 43.4%.

The data highlight a longstanding challenge for Greece's tourism industry, one of the country's key economic pillars. Successive governments and industry groups have sought to extend the tourist season by promoting city breaks, cultural tourism and off-season travel, but the sector remains heavily concentrated in the summer months.

The imbalance is even more pronounced when comparing the busiest and quietest periods of the year. Eurostat said the number of overnight stays recorded in Greece in August was 20.5 times higher than in January, illustrating the sharp swings in demand between the high and low seasons.

Across the European Union, the concentration of tourism is considerably less pronounced. On average, 31.1% of all overnight stays in tourist accommodation across the bloc occurred in July and August. August was the busiest month for European tourism overall, with overnight stays running 3.6 times higher than in January.