Unlike Greece, Germany and France attracted more international students to master's programs than to undergraduate studies, underscoring their stronger position in advanced education and research.

Greece is Europe's least attractive destination for international university students by enrollment share, according to new European Union statistics, exposing a weakness in the country's efforts to compete for global talent and develop a more internationally connected higher-education system.

Foreign students accounted for just 2.6% of Greece's university population in 2024, the lowest proportion among the EU's 27 member states and less than a third of the bloc's 8.7% average, according to Eurostat.

Only 22,856 international students were enrolled at Greek universities. Of those, 21,680 - nearly 95% - were undergraduates, while just 644 pursued master's degrees and 532 were doctoral students. The figures reveal a particularly stark gap in postgraduate education, where universities compete internationally for researchers, skilled graduates and tuition revenue.

Greece trails even smaller European countries. Cyprus, which shares its language and close cultural ties with Greece, reported an international student share of 21.6%. Austria recorded 20.8%, while Malta reached 35.6%. Luxembourg topped the rankings at 51.5%, meaning more than half its university students came from abroad. The contrast comes as international higher education expands across Europe.

The EU hosted a record 1.65 million international students in 2024, up 4% from the previous year and substantially above the roughly 1.2 million recorded in 2016.

Germany attracted the largest number, with 438,260 international students, followed by France with 284,865 and the Netherlands with 176,470. Together, the three countries accounted for 54.5% of the EU total.

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Unlike Greece, Germany and France attracted more international students to master's programs than to undergraduate studies, underscoring their stronger position in advanced education and research.

Attracting international students can help universities build global partnerships, expand research activity and retain highly skilled workers. The EU aims to attract at least 350,000 students annually from outside the bloc to pursue higher-education qualifications.