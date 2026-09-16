Student associations from universities across Athens have called for a rally.

University students in the Greek capital are preparing to take to the streets Wednesday, stepping up pressure on the government over a shortage of affordable student housing and rising living costs that have become an increasingly pressing issue for families.

Student associations from universities across Athens have called for a rally at 11 a.m. outside Greece’s Finance Ministry on Sept. 16, demanding immediate government funding to help cover students’ housing needs. Organizers say they will seek a meeting with the finance minister to present their demands and press for a dedicated budget allocation for student accommodation.

Τhey demand publicly funded and adequate student housing

The protest comes as housing affordability has emerged as a broader economic and social challenge in Greece, particularly in Athens, where students who move from other parts of the country must compete for accommodation in the private rental market.

Student groups say the cost of securing a place to live is placing growing pressure on household budgets and risks making access to higher education increasingly dependent on a family’s financial resources. Their central demand is for publicly funded and adequate student housing capable of accommodating those who need it.

Following the Finance Ministry demonstration, students plan to march toward the Greek Parliament, where they are expected to join a larger protest by public-sector workers scheduled for 1 p.m.

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Student are linking the housing dispute with their campaign in support of publicly funded higher education

The demonstrations coincide with a second parliamentary vote connected to Greece’s constitutional-revision process, including debate over Article 16, the provision governing higher education. The article has long occupied a central place in political disputes over the role of the state and private institutions in Greek universities.

Student associations are linking the housing dispute with their broader campaign in support of publicly funded higher education, arguing that accommodation is part of the cost of ensuring meaningful access to universities.

The call for Wednesday’s demonstrations has drawn support from student associations representing numerous departments at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the National Technical University of Athens, the Athens University of Economics and Business and the University of West Attica, as well as associations representing residents of university dormitories.

Organizers are calling for a large turnout, hoping the demonstrations will push student housing higher on the government’s agenda.