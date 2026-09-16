The average price in Greece’s day-ahead electricity market has climbed to €157.45 a megawatt-hour so far in September.

Greece’s planned cut in regulated electricity charges risks being overtaken by a renewed surge in wholesale power prices, underscoring how quickly volatile energy markets can overwhelm government efforts to ease household bills.

The average price in Greece’s day-ahead electricity market has climbed to €157.45 a megawatt-hour so far in September, from €133.40 in August, an increase of roughly 18%. The rise comes as international natural-gas and oil prices have jumped amid the Iran-U.S. conflict, clouding prospects for a rapid retreat in European energy costs.

European benchmark gas futures at the Dutch TTF are trading around €80.09 a megawatt-hour. U.S. crude stands near $105.98 a barrel, while Brent crude is around $108.65.

Persistently expensive gas leaves limited room for wholesale electricity prices to fall significantly

For Greece’s electricity market, natural gas is particularly important. Gas-fired plants continue to supply a substantial share of demand and can set the market-clearing price when they are the marginal source of generation. Persistently expensive gas therefore leaves limited room for wholesale electricity prices to fall significantly.

That could dilute a measure intended to provide consumers with relief from Jan. 1, 2027. Greece plans to halve the first tier of its Public Service Obligation charge, known locally as YKO, to €3.45 a megawatt-hour from €6.90 for consumption of up to 500 kilowatt-hours.

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Wholesale increases don’t translate automatically or proportionally into household bills

The percentage reduction is large, but the savings in euros are modest. A household consuming 300 kWh would save about €1.03. Yet an increase of just half a euro cent per kWh in the retail electricity price would add €1.50 to its bill, leaving the household roughly €0.47 worse off. At 500 kWh, the YKO saving would be about €1.72, while the same retail-price increase would add €2.50. A one-cent increase would add €5, producing a net increase of €3.28. The break-even point is only 0.345 euro cents per kWh. Any retail increase above that level would mathematically erase the benefit of the YKO reduction for eligible consumption.

Wholesale increases don’t translate automatically or proportionally into household bills. The impact depends on tariff structures, supplier pricing and hedging. But if geopolitical tensions keep gas prices elevated, Greece’s planned reduction in regulated charges may prove too small to deliver lower electricity bills.