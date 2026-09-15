The Athens Prosecutor’s Office brought the new charge after investigators received additional evidence from the Hellenic Police, according to information emerging from the inquiry.

Greek prosecutors on Monday upgraded criminal charges against two doctors over the death of Giorgos Mazonakis, one of the country’s most prominent popular singers, escalating an investigation into alleged medical failures into a potential intentional-homicide case.

The two doctors, a couple who operated the Athens medical practice where Mazonakis suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing plasmapheresis, now face a charge of intentional homicide based on “eventual intent,” a concept in Greek criminal law broadly comparable to knowingly accepting the possibility that one’s actions could cause death and proceeding regardless.

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office brought the new charge after investigators received additional evidence from the Hellenic Police, according to information emerging from the inquiry. The doctors had previously been accused of exposing a person to danger resulting in death.

The escalation significantly raises the legal stakes and shifts attention to what happened inside the private practice in Kolonaki, an affluent central Athens neighborhood, during the final hour of Mazonakis’s life.

Central to the investigation are digital records recovered from the plasmapheresis machine used during his treatment. Plasmapheresis is a procedure in which blood plasma is separated from other blood components and removed or replaced. Greek medical authorities have since said that the procedure shouldn’t be performed in a primary-care medical practice.

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Investigators are examining data that appear to show the machine issued repeated warnings during Mazonakis’s treatment.

According to information disclosed by the singer’s family lawyer, Charalambos Lykoudis, the procedure began at approximately 2:14 p.m. Around nine or 10 minutes later, the machine recorded an alert indicating possible thrombosis, or blood clotting. Further alerts followed.

Lykoudis said the machine’s audible alarm was switched off twice while the procedure continued. The device remained in operation until approximately 2:56 p.m., according to records being examined by investigators.

The family’s lawyer argues that the warnings should have prompted the doctor overseeing the treatment to immediately halt the procedure and seek emergency medical assistance. Whether the doctors understood the danger indicated by the alarms—and nevertheless chose to continue—could prove critical to prosecutors’ attempt to establish eventual intent.

The doctors haven’t been convicted of any offense, and the allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

The case has also widened into a debate over the regulation of Greece’s sprawling private outpatient healthcare sector.

The Athens Medical Association, known by its Greek initials ISA, issued a lengthy statement after questions emerged about how the practice was licensed and monitored. The association said it is responsible for licensing, inspecting and supervising medical practices, polyclinics and diagnostic laboratories within its jurisdiction, where more than 16,500 such healthcare entities operate.

ISA said a three-member committee conducts an on-site inspection before a practice receives authorization to operate. It also carries out random inspections and investigations following complaints or requests from government authorities.

Between 2024 and 2026, approximately 5,500 facilities were inspected in connection with initial operating certificates or modifications to existing licenses, ISA said, while roughly 1,000 additional inspections were conducted randomly or following complaints.

The association, however, stressed the limits of its oversight, saying inspections capture conditions at a facility at a particular moment and that regulators can’t continuously monitor thousands of medical practices. It also said its committees lack the investigative and enforcement powers held by other state authorities.

Ultimately, ISA said, primary responsibility for the operation of a medical practice—and for the actions or omissions involved in treating a patient—rests with the physician in charge.