Greece is entering that environment from an unusually comfortable position.

Greece’s top debt-management official heads to Luxembourg this week with something Athens rarely enjoyed during Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis: the luxury of waiting.

Dimitris Tsakonas, director general of Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, will represent the country on Tuesday at a gathering of European sovereign borrowers, policy makers and financial-market executives as renewed turbulence in global bond markets forces governments to reassess when—and at what price—to borrow.

The European Sovereign, Supranational and Agency Forum, organized by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, brings together debt-management agencies, European institutions and major financial firms. This autumn’s meeting, titled “Europe’s Renaissance,” comes as governments face substantial financing requirements while investors scrutinize fiscal risks across advanced economies.

Behind closed doors, one subject is likely to loom particularly large: sharp moves in U.S. Treasury yields and growing concern over the long-term trajectory of U.S. government debt.

The consequences reach far beyond Washington. Treasurys provide a benchmark for borrowing costs throughout the global financial system, so volatility in U.S. yields can quickly feed into European government bonds, complicating issuance plans even for countries with improving fiscal profiles.

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Greece is entering that environment from an unusually comfortable position.

Athens has decided not to proceed with a bond auction scheduled for Wednesday after completing about 94% of its 2026 borrowing program. The country has raised €7.55 billion ($8.9 billion) this year, leaving only €450 million outstanding. That amount doesn’t necessarily need to be borrowed if conditions deteriorate.

Greece also holds a cash reserve of roughly €34.5 billion, providing a substantial cushion that allows its debt agency to avoid issuing bonds when borrowing costs appear unattractive.

Markets have rewarded that flexibility—and Greece’s broader rehabilitation following the debt crisis that nearly pushed the country out of the euro.

On Sept. 11, Greece’s benchmark 10-year bond yielded 4.222%, with its premium over the equivalent German Bund at about 72 basis points. Remarkably, that spread was narrower than those of Italy and France.

For investors familiar with the eurozone crisis, the reversal is striking. A little more than a decade ago, Greece was effectively shut out of international bond markets and dependent on official creditors. Today, its debt managers can choose to sit out periods of turbulence.

That transformation gives Tsakonas a different perspective in Luxembourg. Greece is no longer asking how it can retain access to markets at almost any cost. The question now is whether waiting will produce a better opportunity.