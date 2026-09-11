The yield on Greece’s benchmark 10-year government bond climbed to 4.131% on Sept. 10 from 3.795% a month earlier, an increase of roughly 34 basis points.

Greek government bond yields rose sharply over the past month, but the move tells less of a story about Greece than it does about the increasingly difficult environment confronting sovereign debt markets across Europe.

Between Aug. 10 and Sept. 10, 2026, yields moved higher across most of the Greek government-bond curve as a global fixed-income selloff gathered pace. Rising oil prices and wholesale-inflation data have renewed concerns that inflation could prove more persistent than investors had anticipated, complicating the outlook for interest rates and pushing borrowing costs higher across major markets.

The yield on Greece’s benchmark 10-year government bond climbed to 4.131% on Sept. 10 from 3.795% a month earlier, an increase of roughly 34 basis points. Its price fell to 94.020 from 96.597, reflecting the inverse relationship between bond prices and yields.

The repricing extended across maturities. Greece’s five-year yield rose to 3.538% from 3.182%, while the 15-year yield increased to 4.242% from 3.918%. The 20-year yield climbed to 4.424% from 4.109%, and the 30-year yield reached 4.758%, up from 4.478%.

For investors, however, the more significant development is that Greece wasn’t an outlier.

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Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to 3.437% from 3.136% over the same period. Spain’s 10-year yield increased to 3.885% from 3.565%, Portugal’s to 3.780% from 3.461% and Italy’s to 4.274% from 3.899%. France experienced an even larger increase, with its 10-year yield rising to 4.331% from 3.921%.

That broader selloff changes the interpretation of the Greek move. Rather than pointing to a renewed, Greece-specific risk premium, the increase in yields largely reflects a repricing of interest-rate and inflation risks across the eurozone.

Spreads - the extra yield investors demand relative to German debt - offer a clearer measure of Greece’s relative standing. The Greek 10-year spread over the Bund widened only modestly, to 69 basis points from 66. The five-year spread increased to 34 basis points from 31, while the 15-year spread rose to 54 from 49.

By comparison, Italy’s 10-year spread widened to 84 basis points from 76, while France’s increased to 89 basis points from 79.

The result is a striking reversal of the hierarchy that defined European sovereign-debt markets for much of the previous decade. On Sept. 10, Greece’s 10-year yield of 4.131% stood below Italy’s 4.274% and France’s 4.331%.