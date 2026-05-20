By May 19, those yields had climbed to 3.86% and 3.23%, respectively.

In less than three months, a conflict that began in the Middle East has redrawn the map of Europe’s sovereign debt markets.

Since Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against targets in Iran, the geopolitical shock has rippled far beyond energy markets and oil supply routes. Investors have rapidly repriced risk across European bond markets, pushing borrowing costs higher from Berlin to Athens and forcing a reassessment of inflation, growth and monetary policy expectations.

Few countries illustrate that shift more clearly than Greece.

At the end of February, financing conditions for Athens were still broadly favorable. Two days before the military operations began, Greece’s benchmark 10-year government bond yielded 3.31%, while the five-year note traded at 2.61%, according to market data from Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency.

By May 19, those yields had climbed to 3.86% and 3.23%, respectively.

The move translates into a roughly 55-basis-point increase in borrowing costs for Greece’s benchmark 10-year debt in less than 80 days—a rise large enough to materially affect the pricing of any future bond issuance by the country.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

More importantly, the increase extended across the entire yield curve rather than remaining concentrated in shorter maturities, signaling a broader reassessment of sovereign risk rather than a temporary market reaction.

Investors also demanded a higher premium for holding Greek debt relative to Germany, Europe’s benchmark borrower. The spread between Greek and German 10-year bonds widened from about 60 basis points at the end of February to 69 basis points by mid-May. The spread on five-year debt expanded from 30 to 37 basis points.

That widening suggests markets were not simply responding to a global rise in rates. Instead, investors began assigning a higher geopolitical risk premium to peripheral eurozone issuers, with southern European economies increasingly exposed to the repricing.

The shift was visible across the currency bloc.

Germany’s 10-year Bund—Europe’s safe-haven benchmark—rose from 2.71% on Feb. 26 to 3.16% by May 19, an increase of around 46 basis points. The German five-year yield climbed from 2.31% to 2.78%.

Peripheral economies followed a similar trajectory. Spain’s 10-year yield rose from 3.11% to 3.59%, while Portugal’s increased from 3.04% to 3.53%. Italy recorded the sharpest move, with its 10-year yield climbing from 3.31% to 3.91%.

The repricing extended beyond sovereign debt into derivatives markets. The benchmark 10-year euro interest-rate swap rose from 2.72% before the conflict to 3.19% in May, while the five-year swap rate increased from 2.33% to 2.85%.

Markets effectively abandoned expectations of faster interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank and instead began pricing in a more persistent inflation environment.

Energy was the main catalyst.

Brent crude climbed from roughly $70 a barrel at the end of February to nearly $111 by May, a gain of more than 58%, reviving fears of a renewed energy shock for Europe. The surge quickly fed into macroeconomic forecasts.

In Greece, growth expectations for 2026 were revised downward to 2% from 2.4%, while inflation projections rose to 3.2% from 2.2%.

Across the eurozone, harmonized inflation estimates increased from 1.9% to 2.6%, while growth forecasts remained subdued at around 1.2%, reinforcing concerns that Europe may be moving toward a stagflationary environment of weak growth and persistent price pressures.

For Greece, however, one buffer remains intact.

Unlike during previous debt crises, the country’s public debt structure today is heavily insulated from short-term market volatility. Greece benefits from one of the longest average debt maturities in Europe and a high proportion of fixed-rate liabilities, limiting the immediate fiscal impact of higher market yields.

Even so, the past 80 days have underscored how quickly geopolitical shocks can reshape financial conditions—and how events thousands of miles from Europe can still redefine the cost of sovereign borrowing across the continent.