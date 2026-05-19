Under the securitization documents, doValue can exercise the repurchase option on any interest payment date by notifying the issuer between 30 and 60 days in advance.

A little-known repurchase right embedded in Greek non-performing loan securitizations managed by Italy’s doValue has moved into the spotlight, drawing investor attention to governance, valuation and servicing arrangements in one of the country’s largest legacy bad-loan transactions.

The issue has resurfaced after Greece’s capital markets regulator and the Athens Stock Exchange sent inquiries to listed investment vehicle Cairo Mezz following questions raised by investors over the structure of the Cairo 1, Cairo 2 and Cairo 3 portfolios.

Cairo Mezz, which was created as part of the landmark securitization of non-performing loans originated by Greece’s banking sector clean-up effort, owns 75% of the Series B2 notes and 44.9% of the Series C2 notes across the three transactions. Yet despite those holdings, the right to acquire the underlying portfolios in full sits exclusively with doValue S.p.A., which controls 80% of the senior Series B1 notes.

Under the securitization documents, doValue can exercise the repurchase option on any interest payment date by notifying the issuer between 30 and 60 days in advance. The notice is irrevocable and automatically triggers the redemption process.

What has unsettled investors is not the existence of the option itself, but the mechanism used to determine its price.

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Rather than being linked to a new market valuation or updated estimate of recoveries, the exercise price is based on a predefined formula tied to a 2020 transaction in which a 20% stake in the Series B notes was sold. The amount is then adjusted for accrued interest and repayments already made.

For Cairo 3, the company estimates that the exercise price for the Series B notes could reach approximately €90.2 million at the next interest payment date in July 2026. Of that amount, roughly €67.7 million would correspond to Cairo Mezz’s 75% holding through the B2 notes.

The figures have drawn attention because Cairo Mezz itself entered the Athens market in September 2020 with an equity valuation of roughly €58.7 million.

Some investors argue that the option could become particularly significant if ultimate recoveries from the portfolios exceed the predetermined exercise price. The concern stems from doValue’s dual role: since 2020, the group has acted as servicer of the portfolios, giving it detailed visibility into recovery trends, cash collections and asset performance.

The debate has intensified after the independent valuer assigned, for the first time since the transactions were launched, a non-zero probability that the repurchase option will be exercised. For Cairo 3, the probability has been set at 30%, while it remains at zero for Cairo 1 and Cairo 2.

The change marks the first indication since 2020 that market participants see a realistic possibility of the option being activated in any of the Cairo securitizations, potentially elevating what had long been viewed as a technical contractual provision into a material issue for investors.