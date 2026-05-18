While foreign tax residents are generally exempt from filing tax returns in Greece if they have no local income, obligations tied to property ownership and inheritance remain firmly in place.

Greeks living overseas who retain financial or family ties to their home country continue to face a range of tax and property obligations in Greece, even if they no longer reside there permanently.

The rules affect thousands of members of the Greek diaspora who own real estate, inherit assets, earn income in Greece or plan to return to the country after years abroad. While foreign tax residents are generally exempt from filing tax returns in Greece if they have no local income, obligations tied to property ownership and inheritance remain firmly in place.

One of the most significant obligations concerns real estate. Greeks residing abroad who own property in Greece remain liable for ENFIA, the country’s annual property tax, regardless of where they live. Greece does not provide exemptions from the levy based on overseas residence.

Inheritance is another area where expatriates remain exposed to Greek taxation. Any asset located in Greece and transferred through inheritance is subject to Greek inheritance tax, even when the beneficiary lives permanently outside the country.

Income rules are more nuanced. Individuals classified as tax residents abroad are taxed on their worldwide income in their country of residence, while taxation of income generated in Greece is typically governed by bilateral agreements designed to avoid double taxation.

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Greek tax returns are required only when income is earned within Greece. Foreign tax residents with no Greek-source income are not subject to Greece’s so-called “presumptive living expense” rules, which are often used domestically to assess taxpayers based on spending patterns and asset acquisitions.

Special treatment also applies to capital transfers into Greece. Foreign tax residents bringing money into the country are not required to prove the origin of the funds, provided the transfer is completed through the banking system.

The same principle extends to Greeks returning home after years abroad. Individuals who lived outside Greece for at least three years can transfer capital back to the country without providing proof of origin if the funds are imported within two years of their return. Additional incentives apply to those who spent at least five consecutive years overseas and hold deposits within the European Union, the European Economic Area or Greek banks operating abroad.

Property transactions remain closely regulated. Real-estate purchases in Greece require the signing of a notarial contract, though buyers unable to travel can appoint representatives through powers of attorney issued by Greek consular authorities overseas. Payments must move through banks, while some transactions may be completed abroad provided supporting documentation is available for tax authorities if requested.

At the center of many tax disputes remains the issue of residency status.

Greek law considers an individual a tax resident if the country is their permanent home, habitual residence or the center of their personal and economic interests. The definition also extends to Greek diplomats, consular officials and public servants stationed abroad.

Separately, anyone spending more than 183 days in Greece within any twelve-month period may automatically be deemed a Greek tax resident from the first day of arrival.

The only notable exception applies to people staying in Greece solely for tourism, medical treatment or similar private reasons, provided their total stay does not exceed one year, even when interrupted by brief periods abroad.