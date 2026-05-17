The final stage is proving especially difficult because many of the most demanding projects were pushed toward the end of the implementation period in order to accelerate the early flow of EU funds into the economy.

Greece is entering the most critical phase of its effort to complete the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as the country races to finalize hundreds of investment projects and reforms before the programme expires in August 2026.

Despite being considered one of the EU’s strongest performers in absorbing Recovery Fund resources, Greece still has nearly half of its national recovery plan, known as “Greece 2.0,” left to implement. So far, around 53% of the programme’s milestones and targets have been completed, leaving a significant volume of projects, infrastructure works and reform commitments to be delivered within an increasingly narrow timeframe.

The final stage is proving especially difficult because many of the most demanding projects were pushed toward the end of the implementation period in order to accelerate the early flow of EU funds into the economy. That strategy initially helped Greece secure strong disbursement figures, but it is now placing enormous pressure on public authorities, banks and private companies involved in the programme.

European institutions are also intensifying oversight as the deadline approaches. EU authorities are closely monitoring both the implementation of reforms and the legality of expenditures, while stricter compliance checks are limiting the Greek government’s room for flexibility. Any delays or deviations from agreed procedures could jeopardize the release of the programme’s final payments.

The timing is particularly important because Greece must submit its final request for funding from the European Commission by September 2026 if it wants the remaining disbursements to be released before the end of the year. For the Greek economy, the next several months are therefore seen as decisive not only for the completion of projects but also for maintaining broader financial and investment stability.

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One of the biggest concerns centers on the loan component of the Recovery Fund. The programme’s low-interest loans have already mobilized investments worth nearly €24 billion, but all related loan agreements must be finalized by May 29, 2026. Banking executives warn that the timeframe is extremely tight, particularly because many investment projects are still awaiting final approval.

In an effort to reduce the risk of losing EU funds, Greece submitted a revised version of its “Greece 2.0” plan to the European Commission earlier this month. The revision includes reallocations of resources and adjustments to specific projects, although the programme’s overall budget remains unchanged.

Greece’s total Recovery Fund allocation amounts to €35.95 billion, including €18.22 billion in grants and €17.73 billion in loans. To date, approximately €24.6 billion — or roughly 68.5% of the total package — has already been approved.

However, despite the strong absorption figures, tensions are growing in the domestic market over the availability of funding for new investment projects.

Business and banking sources say that significant resources have recently been redirected toward other financing instruments, including programmes managed by the Hellenic Development Bank, reducing the amount of capital available for new Recovery Fund loan agreements.

The shift has caused frustration among companies that had already spent substantial sums preparing investment proposals and completing the required banking procedures. Many investors argue that their projects received positive evaluations but were ultimately left without financing because available resources had been exhausted.

Preparing an investment application under the programme is often costly and time-consuming, involving technical audits, legal reviews, financial studies and consultancy fees that in some cases exceed €200,000.

Banking executives describe the situation as increasingly critical. According to market sources, banks had already approved billions of euros in financing commitments before the available pool of Recovery Fund resources was unexpectedly reduced, leaving dozens of mature investment projects in uncertainty.

Several of those projects had already completed all banking evaluations and were awaiting only final approval from state-appointed assessors before contracts could be signed. The depletion of available funds now raises the possibility that projects considered ready for immediate implementation may ultimately fail to secure financing.

At the same time, banks are reportedly seeking ways to support an additional €6 billion in approved investments that remain stuck in the final stages of the process.

Analysts also warn that Greece has limited options if projects fail to meet the EU deadlines. There is currently no clear European framework allowing unspent Recovery Fund resources to be transferred easily to other EU financing programmes. As a result, any unfinished projects would likely require national funding to continue — assuming sufficient fiscal space exists.