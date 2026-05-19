The data show that New Democracy lawmakers recorded by far the largest increase.

The declared wealth of lawmakers from Greece’s ruling center-right New Democracy party has more than doubled over the past seven years, according to an analysis based on official asset declarations, highlighting a sharp accumulation of wealth among members of the country’s governing elite during a period marked by inflationary pressures and lingering post-crisis economic strains.

The figures, compiled by transparency watchdog Vouliwatch from the mandatory pothen esches asset declarations filed by Greek lawmakers and their spouses, track changes in declared income, bank deposits, investment products and business holdings across MPs from Greece’s three main political parties: New Democracy (ND), PASOK and SYRIZA.

The data show that New Democracy lawmakers recorded by far the largest increase. The collective declared wealth of ND MPs stood at €91.1 million in 2019, the year Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis first came to power.

By 2023, that figure had climbed steadily to €146.6 million. But the steepest rise came over the following year: between the 2023 and 2024 declarations, the party’s 156 MPs reported an additional €71 million in wealth, bringing their combined declared assets to €217.1 million.

Overall, the declared wealth of New Democracy lawmakers increased by approximately €126 million over the seven-year period.

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The pace of the increase is particularly striking. ND lawmakers needed roughly five years to add €55 million to their collective wealth, yet accumulated a further €71 million in just twelve months, according to the declarations.

The analysis also points to a significant expansion in property holdings. New Democracy MPs declared ownership of 2,594 properties in their latest filings, up from 2,175 in 2019 — an increase of 419 properties.

At the same time, the party’s lawmakers remain the most leveraged among Greece’s major parties. Their total bank debt stands at €25.5 million, broadly unchanged from the €25.1 million declared in 2019 despite minor fluctuations over the intervening years.

The picture differs across the opposition. PASOK lawmakers have seen a noticeable rise in declared wealth since 2022, although this coincided with the party increasing its parliamentary representation by ten seats in 2023. Meanwhile, SYRIZA MPs showed a marginal decline in declared wealth, particularly between 2021 and 202