Open positions include a Lead Software Engineer in quantitative development, a Senior C++ Software Engineer, a Java Developer and a Python Lead Software Engineer working on electronic-trading systems.

JPMorgan Chase is embarking on a fresh round of hiring in the Greek capital, expanding its footprint in a market that has become an increasingly important part of the U.S. bank’s European growth strategy.

The bank is recruiting across both technology and traditional banking roles, with a particular focus on highly specialized software engineers and developers. Open positions include a Lead Software Engineer in quantitative development, a Senior C++ Software Engineer, a Java Developer and a Python Lead Software Engineer working on electronic-trading systems.

The recruitment drive extends beyond technology. JPMorgan is also seeking a Banker Professional focused on Greece, while its 2027 Global Private Bank Advisor Analyst Training Program is targeting professionals at an earlier stage of their careers.

The hiring push underscores JPMorgan’s broader effort to deepen its presence in Greece, where the bank has been steadily expanding its activities in recent years. Athens is emerging not only as a market for traditional banking services but also as a base for technology talent supporting sophisticated financial and trading operations.

The expansion comes as JPMorgan builds out its global corporate-banking business in Greece as part of a wider European strategy. The bank has identified the country as a market for further growth, seeking to strengthen relationships with both large corporations and midsize companies.

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Konstantinos Makrydakis leads JPMorgan’s corporate-banking operations in Greece, with responsibility for coverage of large and midsize businesses and for expanding the bank’s ties with the country’s corporate sector.

The latest recruitment round adds another dimension to JPMorgan’s Greek expansion. Rather than focusing solely on client-facing banking operations, the mix of vacancies suggests the bank is developing Athens as a location where financial expertise and advanced technology capabilities increasingly sit side by side.