Many borrowers are still waiting to see the benefit in their monthly payments.

More than three months after Greece’s highest court handed thousands of indebted households a potentially significant financial victory, many borrowers are still waiting to see the benefit in their monthly payments, fueling political pressure on the government and questions about the country’s financial supervisor.

The dispute concerns loans restructured under the Katseli law, Greece’s landmark household-insolvency framework introduced during the country’s debt crisis. In Decision 6/2026, the Supreme Court ruled that interest on such court-regulated debts should be calculated on the monthly installment rather than on the outstanding principal. The full ruling was published June 5, requiring loan-servicing companies to recalculate repayment schedules.

Concerns that some borrowers may not receive updated schedules until 2027

For borrowers, the difference can be substantial. On a €100,000 debt over 300 months, calculations cited by borrowers show a monthly payment falling to about €334 from €506, a reduction of roughly €172. On a €200,000 debt, the difference rises to around €344 a month. A €144,500 obligation could see its payment decline to €483 from €731.

Yet borrowers say revised schedules have been slow to arrive. Servicers point to the volume of cases, differences among individual court judgments and the need to review files separately. The delays have raised concerns that some borrowers may not receive updated schedules until 2027.

A working group to examine complaints against servicing companies

Greece’s Ministry of National Economy and Finance is now signaling greater intervention. Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has said the government is monitoring servicers’ compliance and will intervene where necessary. A working group has also been established to examine complaints against servicing companies.

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Attention is increasingly turning to the Bank of Greece, led by Governor Yannis Stournaras, which supervises loan servicers. Borrower groups are questioning whether the central bank has demanded binding compliance timetables, regularly collected data on recalculations or examined whether servicing platforms continue to display balances based on the previous methodology.