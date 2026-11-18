The anniversary commemorates the November 1973 uprising at Athens Polytechnic, when students occupied the university demanding democracy and an end to military rule.

Thousands of Greeks marched through central Athens on Tuesday to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the country's military dictatorship, in a largely peaceful demonstration that ended with clashes between protesters and police.

Police estimated that about 20,000 people participated in the annual march to the U.S. Embassy, a politically charged tradition reflecting Washington's historical support for Greece's military regime, which ruled from 1967 to 1974. The anniversary commemorates the November 1973 uprising at Athens Polytechnic, when students occupied the university demanding democracy and an end to military rule. The regime sent troops and tanks to crush the revolt, which became a defining symbol of resistance and helped undermine the dictatorship.

Demonstrators carried a bloodstained Greek flag associated with the uprising, while student organizations, labor unions and opposition parties marched behind banners calling for democracy and social justice. The main procession concluded shortly after 8:30 p.m. without major incidents along its route.

Violence erupted afterward near Alexandras Avenue, where riot police used chemical irritants against groups attempting to approach Athens police headquarters.

Witnesses alleged that an officer struck a female demonstrator in the head with a riot shield. Local media reported that four women suffered head injuries and were taken to a hospital. Police also entered the Ambelokipi subway station and detained several people, including a minor, prompting protests from passengers and bystanders.

Authorities reported 15 detentions in Athens, two of which resulted in arrests. A female police officer was also injured by a stone during security checks earlier in the day. Smaller confrontations occurred near Klafthmonos Square, where protesters threw stones and incendiary devices.

Demonstrations also took place in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, where protesters burned an American flag and gathered outside the U.S. Consulate. Marches were held in Patras, with additional detentions reported. The anniversary remains one of Greece's most politically significant commemorations, bringing together generations of protesters and serving as a reminder of the country's struggle to restore democracy. More than five decades later, the annual march continues to reflect tensions over political freedoms, policing and Greece's relationship with the United States.