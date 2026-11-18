METKA has set an indicative price range of €10 to €11.50 a share, implying a valuation of approximately €1 billion to €1.15 billion before the capital increase.

Greek construction company METKA is preparing to raise as much as €250 million in a stock-market listing that will give investors exposure to the country's expanding infrastructure sector while allowing its parent, Metlen, to retain control.

The offering, approved by Greece's capital-markets regulator, opens Nov. 18 and closes Nov. 20, with shares expected to begin trading on Euronext Athens on Nov. 26.

METKA has set an indicative price range of €10 to €11.50 a share, implying a valuation of approximately €1 billion to €1.15 billion before the capital increase.

The transaction combines newly issued shares with existing shares sold by Metlen, the Greek industrial and energy group that currently owns METKA indirectly.

METKA aims to raise €250 million by issuing up to 25 million new shares. Metlen will separately sell five million existing shares, with an option to sell another five million if demand is strong. Including those secondary sales, the offering could reach €365 million.

Metlen will receive the proceeds from shares it sells, while the new capital raised by METKA will finance the construction company's expansion. Following the offering, Metlen is expected to retain between 76% and 78% of METKA. Its stake could decline to approximately 72% to 74% if the additional shares are sold. The listing values METKA at roughly €1.25 billion to €1.40 billion after the capital increase.

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The company plans to allocate up to €84 million through 2029 to existing commitments in public-private partnerships and concessions, including a major highway project on Crete and student accommodation facilities in northern Greece. Another €166 million is earmarked for new infrastructure investments between 2027 and 2030, targeting transportation, water management, environmental projects and social infrastructure. METKA is also considering opportunities in real estate and southeastern Europe.

The company reported a construction backlog of approximately €2.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, providing visibility into future activity.