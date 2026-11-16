The planned listing comes as Greece accelerates infrastructure investment, creating opportunities for construction companies following years of economic crisis and underinvestment.

METKA, the infrastructure subsidiary of Greek industrial and energy group Metlen, is moving closer to a listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, with regulators expected to review its prospectus on Tuesday.

The company plans to offer shares representing 25% to 30% of its equity, seeking to raise approximately €350 million to finance an ambitious investment program.

METKA is targeting an initial valuation of around €1 billion, with management aiming to double that figure to €2 billion within the following year.

The planned listing comes as Greece accelerates infrastructure investment, creating opportunities for construction companies following years of economic crisis and underinvestment.

METKA operates across construction, public-private partnerships, infrastructure concessions and facilities management. Its order backlog stands at €2.1 billion, providing visibility into future revenue.

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Its portfolio includes Thessaloniki’s elevated highway project, 17 schools being developed through public-private partnerships, participation in Crete’s northern highway, an expansion of Pier 5 at the Port of Thessaloniki and the Voria development project in northern Athens.

The company is also positioning itself to compete for a new wave of Greek infrastructure contracts estimated at €5 billion, expected to be tendered over the medium term.

Beyond traditional construction, METKA is exploring opportunities in water-scarcity management and real estate, sectors attracting increasing investment interest.

International expansion forms another pillar of its growth strategy, with management targeting infrastructure opportunities across the Balkans, particularly Romania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Serbia and Croatia.