Compared with 2016, when 73.9% of Greeks lived in owner-occupied homes, the country has lost 4.5 percentage points of homeownership over the past decade.

Greece, a country where homeownership has traditionally been a cornerstone of family wealth and financial security, is undergoing a significant shift in its housing market as rising property prices and borrowing costs push more households toward renting.

The number of taxpayers reporting rental payments for their primary residence jumped 47% between 2015 and 2024, according to Greek tax administration data, highlighting the growing difficulty of buying a home in a market increasingly out of reach for younger generations.

More than 1.12 million taxpayers reported paying rent on their primary residence in 2024, compared with 762,701 in 2015—an increase of over 357,000.

Nearly half of that increase occurred after 2019, while 2024 alone recorded a 7.3% rise, the largest annual increase of the decade. The shift marks a departure from Greece’s longstanding preference for property ownership, historically supported by family savings, inheritance and relatively high rates of owner-occupied housing. European Union statistics reinforce the trend.

According to Eurostat, Greece’s homeownership rate peaked at 75.4% in 2019 before falling to 73.9% in 2020, 72.8% in 2022 and 69.6% in 2023. After a marginal recovery to 69.7% in 2024, the rate declined again to 69.4% in 2025.

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Compared with 2016, when 73.9% of Greeks lived in owner-occupied homes, the country has lost 4.5 percentage points of homeownership over the past decade.

Although declining ownership is a broader European phenomenon, Greece’s reversal has been particularly pronounced.

Across the European Union, the homeownership rate fell from 70.1% in 2016 to 68.5% in 2025, a considerably smaller decline.

The deterioration has accelerated since 2022, as higher property prices, rising mortgage costs and restricted access to housing credit have made purchasing a home increasingly difficult.