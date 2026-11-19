In a three-page letter, Garcia raised allegations that Guilfoyle used her government position to solicit favors and accept lavish gifts from wealthy foreign individuals while offering access to influential figures in the Trump administration.

FBI agents have arrived in Greece to examine allegations involving Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former U.S. ambassador to Athens and a longtime ally of President Trump, as congressional Democrats intensify scrutiny of her financial dealings and relationships with prominent Greek businessmen.

The reported FBI presence, first disclosed by Greek news outlet Dnews, comes as Rep. Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, demanded Wednesday that Guilfoyle preserve documents and communications related to her diplomatic tenure and potential conflicts of interest.

In a three-page letter, Garcia raised allegations that Guilfoyle used her government position to solicit favors and accept lavish gifts from wealthy foreign individuals while offering access to influential figures in the Trump administration.

According to the letter, Guilfoyle allegedly boasted of relationships with two wealthy Greek businessmen who financed her travel. Congressional Democrats are also examining reports of her ties to a lobbyist associated with Aktor, a major Greek construction and energy group. The allegations include claims that Guilfoyle sought to influence Balkan governments in connection with infrastructure projects, potentially benefiting private business interests.

The inquiry also covers allegations predating her Senate confirmation. Guilfoyle allegedly sought $100,000 from a Republican donor in exchange for access to senior Trump administration officials, with the prospect of financial benefits reaching $1 million. The allegations also involve her associate Drew Lynch and purported contacts with senior officials at the Internal Revenue Service and FBI, according to Garcia.

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The FBI hasn't publicly confirmed the reported investigation in Greece, and its precise scope remains unclear. Dnews reported that federal agents hadn't contacted Greek companies as of Wednesday. The congressional scrutiny forms part of a broader Democratic initiative involving 12 document-preservation requests directed at Trump associates, including the president's sons, Jared Kushner and administration officials.

The allegations haven't been established as fact, and the reported FBI activity doesn't itself indicate criminal wrongdoing.