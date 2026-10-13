Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, is facing mounting scrutiny after President Trump suggested her position could be in jeopardy, while two politically connected American attorneys prepare to defend her against allegations that have attracted attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

Asked about Guilfoyle's future, Trump left open the possibility of removing her, saying: “We're looking at it. We're not happy.”

The remarks, if confirmed, would signal growing uncertainty surrounding the ambassador's tenure and raise questions about how the administration intends to address the controversy.

Guilfoyle has enlisted David M. Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, two experienced litigators whose careers combine courtroom advocacy, political consulting and extensive connections in Washington.

Their involvement became public through an October 10 statement disputing allegations against the ambassador. The statement was distributed to Greek media outlets approximately 48 hours later.

Schwartz, a New York attorney at Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, previously served as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn between 1993 and 1997.

He subsequently built a private practice spanning more than 100 trials, representing corporations, organizations and individuals in complex legal disputes. Beyond litigation, Schwartz has worked extensively in lobbying and political fundraising, representing business associations, nonprofit organizations and foreign interests. He has also appeared as a legal and political commentator on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and NBC.

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Binnall, a partner at Virginia-based Binnall Law Group, brings expertise in federal criminal and civil litigation, government investigations, financial crimes and defamation disputes. His political credentials are equally notable. As chairman of Parliamentary Strategies, an advisory firm affiliated with his legal practice, Binnall provides strategic guidance to political organizations and candidates. According to his professional biography, he has advised four presidential campaigns.

The combination gives Guilfoyle access to attorneys familiar with politically sensitive litigation, federal investigations and the reputational challenges confronting prominent public figures.