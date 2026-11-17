A new decision by a prosecutor at Greece’s Supreme Court could complicate the position of four individuals convicted in the country’s Predator spyware scandal, just weeks before their appeal hearing on December 11.

Although Supreme Court prosecutor Evangelos Bakelas dismissed a criminal complaint filed by a serving officer of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP), the reasoning behind his decision explicitly acknowledges the existing convictions and confirms that the officer’s telephone connection was among those examined in the original criminal proceedings.

The development adds a sensitive national security dimension to an already controversial case.

The complainant, intelligence officer Giannis Papadopoulos, alleged that his phone had been infected with Predator spyware while he was handling sensitive, classified information as part of his official duties.

His complaint targeted four individuals previously convicted in connection with the surveillance operation: Tal Dilian, Felix Bitzios, Ioannis Lavranos and Sara Hamou.

The four received prison sentences totalling 126 years and eight months each, with eight years to be served. All have appealed their convictions.

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Supreme Court Prosecutor Acknowledges Existing Convictions

In rejecting the complaint, Bakelas cited procedural restrictions, previous prosecutorial findings and the absence of new evidence sufficient to justify reopening the investigation.

Crucially, however, his decision explicitly refers to the first-instance judgment, identifying the intelligence officer’s telephone connection as one of those covered by the proceedings.

The prosecutor also noted that the pending appeal prevents a second prosecution of the same individuals for the same alleged acts.

This reasoning creates an uncomfortable situation for the defendants ahead of their appeal.

Rather than undermining the original convictions, the Supreme Court prosecutor relies on the existing criminal proceedings to explain why additional prosecution cannot proceed.

While the decision does not constitute new evidence or bind the appellate court, it reinforces the significance of the original judgment and draws renewed attention to the involvement of a serving intelligence officer.

National Security Questions Remain

Papadopoulos had also requested an investigation into possible espionage, including who controlled Predator, who accessed intercepted communications and where the collected information ultimately went.

The prosecutor rejected the espionage allegations, finding insufficient grounds to establish that state secrets had been compromised.

Nevertheless, the officer’s inclusion among the surveillance targets raises questions about the potential exposure of sensitive government information.

For the four defendants, the timing is particularly significant.

As they prepare to challenge their convictions on December 11, the Supreme Court prosecutor’s decision places renewed emphasis on the established first-instance findings rather than distancing the case from them.

The ruling does not prejudge the appeal, but it underscores the serious implications of the surveillance operation and may make the defendants’ position more difficult to defend.