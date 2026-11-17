The dispute has reached the prime minister’s office, with Mitsotakis scheduled to meet the mayors to address their objections.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing growing opposition to a government-backed construction plan that could significantly increase development in Athens’ affluent northern suburbs, setting up a confrontation between property-market interests and local authorities concerned about overcrowding and environmental damage.

Six mayors have challenged the proposal, warning that it could fundamentally alter the character of residential neighborhoods already struggling with traffic congestion, inadequate drainage systems and limited parking.

The dispute has reached the prime minister’s office, with Mitsotakis scheduled to meet the mayors to address their objections.

At the center of the controversy is a planning mechanism that allows developers to transfer unused building rights from one property to designated receiving zones, effectively permitting additional construction beyond existing density limits.

A government-commissioned study released for public consultation estimates that the proposed changes could accommodate approximately 584,400 square meters of additional construction—equivalent to more than 6.3 million square feet—and roughly 9,500 new residents.

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The six mayors, however, cite a substantially higher figure of 793,546 square meters, raising questions about the scale and methodology of the proposed development.

The initiative covers 11 municipal districts, including Kifisia, Chalandri, Psychiko and Filothei, areas known for their relatively low-density housing, greenery and high property values.

Chalandri alone could accommodate an additional 217,300 square meters of construction, followed by Metamorfosi with 148,700 square meters and Cholargos with 64,500 square meters.

In a joint letter, the mayors criticized the planning studies as inadequately justified, arguing that existing roads, sewage networks and stormwater infrastructure cannot absorb substantial additional development without major investment.

They also questioned calculations that include land owned by the Greek state, public institutions and the armed forces among potentially developable properties.

The confrontation comes amid broader disputes over construction incentives and building-density rules, some of which have faced challenges before Greece’s highest administrative court.

Political pressure is also mounting within Mitsotakis’s governing center-right New Democracy party, as lawmakers representing northern Athens face complaints from constituents concerned about neighborhood development.