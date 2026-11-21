The investigation focuses on whether failures to complete critical railway upgrades contributed to the conditions that allowed the Tempi disaster to occur.

Greece’s former transport minister, Costas Karamanlis, has been summoned to appear before a judicial investigator on Nov. 27 as part of a criminal investigation into railway infrastructure failures linked to the country’s deadliest train disaster.

Karamanlis, who served as infrastructure and transport minister from July 2019 until March 2023, is under investigation for alleged breach of duty in connection with delays in railway modernization projects that authorities are examining for their potential role in the February 2023 collision near Tempi, central Greece.

The crash, involving a passenger train and a freight train, killed 57 people and exposed longstanding deficiencies in Greece’s railway safety systems, triggering nationwide protests and intense scrutiny of government oversight.

Supreme Court judicial investigator Ilias Giarenis has called Karamanlis to respond to allegations concerning infrastructure projects that remained incomplete during his tenure, including signaling and remote-control systems that investigators are examining as potential safeguards against the collision.

The investigation focuses on whether failures to complete critical railway upgrades contributed to the conditions that allowed the disaster to occur and whether government officials bear criminal responsibility for the delays.

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The summons follows a separate investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which in May 2025 brought felony-level charges against 16 individuals associated with Greek railway infrastructure company ERGOSE and a consortium involving TOMI and Alstom Transport.

That case concerns a €2.7 million compensation payment to the consortium despite the incomplete implementation of a railway signaling and remote-control project known as Contract 717.

Prosecutors allege that individuals involved facilitated actions that harmed the financial interests of the European Union and the Greek state, with alleged losses exceeding €120,000.

The European investigation has also examined decisions attributed to Karamanlis during his time in office, including a transaction dated January 2021.