Several Arab countries have expressed interest in securing training slots, with the United Arab Emirates reportedly proposing a multiyear arrangement.

Greece and Israel are negotiating potential defense agreements worth approximately €1 billion, covering long-range precision missiles, electronic warfare systems and expanded military pilot training, as Athens seeks to strengthen its armed forces amid longstanding tensions with neighboring Turkey.

The discussions represent a potential expansion of defense cooperation between the two Mediterranean allies, building on Greece’s broader military modernization program, including its planned multilayered air-defense system known as “Achilles Shield.”

One major focus is the International Flight Training Center in Kalamata, southern Greece, operated by Israeli defense company Elbit Systems under a 20-year agreement signed in 2021.

The facility, which trains pilots using T-6 turboprop aircraft and M-346 advanced jet trainers, is approaching its operational capacity as international demand for military flight training increases.

Several Arab countries have expressed interest in securing training slots, with the United Arab Emirates reportedly proposing a multiyear arrangement.

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Expanding the center would require additional aircraft, simulators and instructors. However, negotiations face a significant financial gap.

Athens is reportedly willing to contribute between €50 million and €70 million, substantially below an initial Israeli proposal of €280 million.

Greece has already committed more than €1.5 billion to the training center under the existing agreement.

A second area of negotiations involves electronic warfare capabilities, including technologies designed to disrupt enemy radar and communications systems while protecting friendly military equipment against similar interference.

Discussions with Israeli authorities and defense companies are reportedly at an advanced stage.

For Greece, acquiring such capabilities is particularly important as Turkey continues investing heavily in domestically developed electronic warfare systems.

Athens is seeking not only access to Israeli technology but also opportunities to develop capabilities tailored to its own security requirements.

The two countries are also holding technical discussions with Israel Aerospace Industries over the potential acquisition of LORA precision-guided ballistic missiles, which have a range of approximately 400 kilometers.

Such weapons would significantly expand Greece’s long-range strike capabilities and strengthen its military deterrence posture in the eastern Mediterranean.

Although negotiations remain ongoing, political timing could complicate their completion, with Greece’s next national elections approaching.