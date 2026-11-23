Alpha Bank is pursuing a different model, leveraging its strategic partnership with Italy’s UniCredit, which owns nearly 30% of the Greek lender.

Greece’s largest banks are returning to international expansion after more than a decade of retrenchment, pursuing acquisitions and investments in insurance and wealth management as they seek new sources of growth beyond their domestic market. The shift marks a turnaround for a banking sector that spent years shrinking operations, selling foreign subsidiaries and repairing balance sheets following Greece’s sovereign-debt crisis.

Eurobank is leading the expansion with a €1 billion agreement to acquire Bulgaria’s Fibank, which it plans to merge with its existing Postbank subsidiary. The combined lender would become Bulgaria’s largest bank, with €25.5 billion in assets.

Eurobank plans to raise approximately €750 million through a private placement to help finance the transaction. International operations already account for 45.9% of group profitability, a share expected to approach 50% following the acquisition.

Cyprus is another cornerstone of its strategy. Following the integration of Hellenic Bank, Eurobank controls approximately 41% of Cypriot deposits. The lender is also expanding its international reach through offices in India and planned operations in Abu Dhabi and Israel.

Alpha Bank is pursuing a different model, leveraging its strategic partnership with Italy’s UniCredit, which owns nearly 30% of the Greek lender.

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The alliance gives Alpha access to UniCredit’s network across 13 European markets, while its acquisitions in Cyprus are strengthening its banking and insurance operations. Alpha expects international activities to contribute approximately 18% of net profit by 2030.

Piraeus Bank, meanwhile, is concentrating on Greece, targeting loan growth of €3.2 billion annually through 2030. Its acquisition of National Insurance is central to plans to double annual insurance premiums to €1.6 billion and expand wealth-management assets beyond €20 billion by the end of the decade.

National Bank of Greece is also diversifying, agreeing to acquire a 30% stake in Allianz Greece and establish an exclusive insurance-distribution partnership. With approximately €2 billion in excess capital, National Bank is reportedly examining acquisition opportunities in Central Europe while developing investment-banking activities in Saudi Arabia through a planned Riyadh-based subsidiary.