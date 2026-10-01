The initiative reflects Athens’s broader effort to turn the surge in foreign investment seen in recent years into longer-term productive capacity.

Greece is preparing a new incentive regime aimed specifically at foreign-funded investments, offering tax breaks, faster licensing and state-backed financing as the country seeks to attract international capital into strategic sectors of the economy.

The framework is included in legislation from Greece’s Development Ministry that is due to be debated in Parliament. It is designed to address two persistent issues facing investors: the need for targeted incentives for projects financed with non-domestic capital and the often fragmented procedures for evaluating, approving and monitoring large investments.

Under the proposed regime, foreign-backed projects would be eligible for state aid across a broad range of industries considered important to Greece’s economic and technological development.

Those include manufacturing and industrial production; research, applied innovation and artificial intelligence; industrialized primary production; biotechnology; defense and aerospace; supply-chain activities and logistics. The program would also extend to parts of the healthcare and social-care industries, including rehabilitation centers and elderly-care facilities.

The incentives go beyond conventional subsidies. Qualifying investors could receive tax exemptions and accelerated licensing, with Greek authorities expected to issue required approvals and permits within two months once a complete application has been submitted.

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Projects could also gain access to loans backed by guarantees from the Hellenic Development Bank. The legislation additionally provides for streamlined residence permits for foreign nationals whose presence in Greece is required to implement an investment project or subsequently operate the business.

The initiative reflects Athens’s broader effort to turn the surge in foreign investment seen in recent years into longer-term productive capacity. Rather than simply drawing capital into real estate and other assets, the new framework targets industries capable of expanding Greece’s manufacturing base, technology sector and export potential.

For international investors, however, one of the most significant provisions may be the two-month licensing target. Greece has spent years trying to reduce the bureaucracy associated with major projects. A system that makes approval timelines more predictable could prove as important as the financial incentives themselves.