The filing represents an effort to establish a broad legal perimeter around the commercial use of Xarchakos’s name.

Stavros Xarchakos, one of Greece’s most celebrated composers, is taking steps to turn his name into a legally protected brand, seeking trademark coverage that extends well beyond the music for which he is known.

The 87-year-old composer recently filed an application with the trademark registry of Greece’s Ministry of Development to register the name “STAVROS XARCHAKOS” as a word mark.

The filing represents an effort to establish a broad legal perimeter around the commercial use of Xarchakos’s name. Rather than limiting protection to recorded music or live performances, the application covers a wide range of products and services, suggesting an attempt to safeguard both his artistic legacy and potential future ventures associated with it.

The requested protection includes downloadable digital music files, books, sheet music and musical instruments. It also reaches into consumer merchandise, including clothing and hats, as well as advertising and marketing services.

The «umbrella» for future activities built around the Xarchakos name

On the cultural side, the application encompasses concerts, musical and cultural events, festivals and the production of music and entertainment. Songwriting, music education and instruction are also covered, along with the provision of digital music over the internet.

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For audiences outside Greece, Xarchakos is a major figure in the country’s modern musical history. His work has spanned popular song, film scores and orchestral composition over a career stretching back more than six decades. His music is closely associated with the development of Greek popular culture in the second half of the 20th century.

The trademark application reflects a broader reality facing prominent artists whose names can acquire commercial value independent of individual works. Intellectual-property protection can help determine who is entitled to use an artist’s identity on merchandise, publications, performances and digital products—an increasingly important consideration as cultural archives and catalogs find new audiences online.

If approved, the trademark could effectively provide an umbrella for future activities built around the Xarchakos name, ranging from cultural productions and educational programs to publishing and branded merchandise.





