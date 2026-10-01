The tender covers the management, operation, development, expansion, maintenance and commercial exploitation of 22 airports under a single concession.

Three heavyweight investor groups have formally entered the contest to operate 22 regional airports across Greece, setting up a closely watched battle for infrastructure tied to one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

Greece’s National Development Fund said Wednesday that expressions of interest were submitted by Athens International Airport; a consortium comprising Greek infrastructure group GEK Terna and GMR Airports Greece; and a partnership between Germany’s Fraport and Delta Airport Investments, part of Greece’s Copelouzos Group.

The tender covers the management, operation, development, expansion, maintenance and commercial exploitation of 22 airports under a single concession.

The portfolio stretches across mainland Greece and many of its islands, including Paros, Naxos, Milos, Chios, Karpathos, Lemnos and Syros. While smaller than the country’s principal gateways, many serve destinations whose economies depend heavily on tourism and where air connectivity is critical.

The bidders that meet the qualification criteria will advance to a second stage, when binding financial offers are expected.

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The competition brings together companies already deeply embedded in Greek aviation.

Athens International Airport operates the country’s largest airport, Eleftherios Venizelos, under a concession running through 2046. The company has been listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 2024.

GEK Terna, one of Greece’s biggest infrastructure and concessions groups, is already working with India’s GMR on the new international airport at Kasteli on the island of Crete. GMR is a major global airport operator whose network handles more than 130 million passengers annually.

Fraport has perhaps the most direct experience with the model being offered. Through Fraport Greece, the German airport operator already manages 14 Greek regional airports, including gateways serving some of the country’s biggest tourist destinations. Its partner, the Copelouzos Group, is also a significant investor in Greek transport and energy infrastructure.