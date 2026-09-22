Greek prime minister also toured Nvidia’s research facilities, where the company develops advanced semiconductors and computing systems.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Nvidia and venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital in California on Monday, holding talks with technology executives, investors and researchers as his government seeks to deepen Greece’s ties with the global artificial-intelligence industry.

The meetings were part of Mitsotakis’s two-day visit to the San Francisco area, the opening leg of a U.S. trip that will also take him to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. His official schedule included a visit to Nvidia’s headquarters on Monday morning.

At Nvidia, Mitsotakis met with John Josephakis, the chip maker’s global vice president for business development, and other senior executives, according to information released by the Greek government.

The discussions focused on investments in digital and computing infrastructure under way in Greece and on how Nvidia uses its technology and broader ecosystem to support startups, governments and technology companies developing and deploying artificial-intelligence applications.

Mitsotakis also toured Nvidia’s research facilities, where the company develops advanced semiconductors and computing systems. Nvidia has emerged as a central supplier to the global AI boom, with its processors and computing platforms providing infrastructure used to train and run sophisticated AI models.

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The visit comes as Athens seeks closer links between Greece’s technology sector and major U.S. companies. Artificial intelligence and opportunities to connect the Greek economy and domestic innovation ecosystem with American technology businesses are among the main themes of Mitsotakis’s Silicon Valley meetings.

At Sequoia Capital, Mitsotakis met with partners Konstantine Buhler and Doug Leone. The gathering brought together investors, researchers from major technology companies and laboratories, and founders and executives working on AI applications in areas including medicine, education, automation and robotics.

The Silicon Valley meetings form part of a broader effort by the Greek government to attract international investment and position the country more prominently in technology and AI. After California, Mitsotakis is due to travel to New York, where his agenda includes meetings with institutional investors and international financial executives alongside his participation in the U.N. General Assembly.