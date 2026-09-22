The survey found that 58% of respondents were “not at all” satisfied with the government’s performance in September, up from 55% in June.

Greece’s governing New Democracy is struggling with widespread dissatisfaction over its performance and skepticism about its economic policies, even as it retains the largest share of voter support, according to a new Alco opinion poll for Alpha television.

The survey found that 58% of respondents were “not at all” satisfied with the government’s performance in September, up from 55% in June. Another 21% said they were only slightly satisfied, while the share describing themselves as fairly or very satisfied slipped to 20% from 22%.

The findings point to a difficult political environment for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as his government seeks to convince households that recently announced economic measures will improve their finances.

Some 82% of respondents said measures unveiled by the government at the Thessaloniki International Fair would benefit their families either “a little” or “not at all.” Nearly half, 48%, expected no benefit whatsoever, while 34% anticipated only a small benefit. Just 13% expected to benefit fairly or very much.

Voters were similarly skeptical of a government initiative intended to lower prices on more than 1,700 consumer products. Some 44% said the initiative wouldn’t contribute at all to reducing prices, while 33% expected it to help only slightly. Just 9% anticipated a substantial effect.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

New Democracy nevertheless remained the largest party in voting intentions, edging up to 24.3% from 24% in June. The Greek Left Alliance, or ELAS, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, registered 14.4%, leaving the governing conservatives with a 9.9-percentage-point lead. PASOK rose to 11.1% from 10.4%.

The large pool of undecided voters - 15.3% - adds uncertainty to the political picture.

The poll also suggested broad dissatisfaction extending beyond the government. Asked which party presented the most realistic and implementable program at the Thessaloniki fair, 32% answered “none,” exceeding the 23% who selected New Democracy. PASOK received 12% and ELAS 10%.

Mitsotakis similarly led his principal rivals when voters were asked who was most credible and capable of delivering on his promises, but his 27% showing was overshadowed by the 40% who selected none of the three leaders. Tsipras received 14.5% and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis 12.5%.