ELAS is proposing a substantial expansion of public investment and state intervention, including the creation of a National Convergence Fund

An investor attempting to price the economic program of Greece’s left-wing political alliance, the Greek Left Coalition, or ELAS, would have no difficulty identifying potential winners and losers on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Judging by the policy platform presented in Thessaloniki by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the market impact of an ELAS four-year governing program would be anything but uniform. Some sectors could gain powerful new investment catalysts. Others would face higher taxation, tighter regulation or new constraints on dividends and capital returns.

These are, of course, scenarios rather than forecasts. The market’s actual response would depend on the election result, the composition of any governing coalition, the final design of the measures and, above all, whether the program could be credibly financed. That last question would probably be the first one investors would try to answer.

ELAS is proposing a substantial expansion of public investment and state intervention, including the creation of a National Convergence Fund. The fund would start with €12 billion of primary capital over four years and, through leverage, aim to generate investment capacity of roughly €25 billion.

For markets, the headline numbers would matter less than the credibility of the funding behind them. Investors would need evidence that the financing sources were both sufficient and durable before assigning much value to the program’s investment ambitions without simultaneously demanding a higher premium for Greek fiscal risk. At first glance, at least some of the proposed funding sources appear either inadequate or potentially at odds with the preferences of ELAS’s own political constituency—the Golden Visa program being one example.

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If the financing were secured without undermining Greece’s fiscal position, the outlook could become considerably more favorable for construction, infrastructure and parts of the industrial sector.

The ELAS program places particular emphasis on transportation, railways and energy infrastructure, energy storage, critical materials, defense manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and maritime technology. If translated into funded projects rather than remaining campaign commitments, those priorities could produce a new investment cycle, larger order books and a growing backlog for companies exposed to those sectors.

Banks present a very different investment case.

ELAS has proposed accelerating the strengthening of bank capital over the next three years by retaining earnings rather than distributing them to shareholders as dividends. Such a policy would directly challenge expectations for capital returns, which have become an increasingly important part of the investment case for Greek banks.

Assuming such an approach could be implemented within the European banking supervisory framework, investors would probably demand a higher risk premium for the sector. Stronger capital buffers may improve balance-sheet resilience, but shareholders would have to weigh that benefit against lower near-term cash returns. For a market that has spent years waiting for Greek banks to return to normal dividend policies, the distinction would hardly be academic.

Energy would bring another layer of uncertainty. ELAS is targeting an average 30% reduction in electricity bills. Lower power prices would clearly benefit Greek households and reduce production costs across much of the economy. But equity investors would immediately ask how that reduction was to be achieved.

The answer would determine whether cheaper electricity represented an efficiency gain for the broader economy or a transfer of value away from energy producers and suppliers. Any mechanism involving price controls, heavier regulation or other intervention in industry economics could put pressure on profit margins and returns on invested capital. The policy could therefore be bullish for electricity-intensive companies while proving considerably less attractive for parts of the energy sector itself.

The effect on consumer stocks would be more complicated.

A planned increase in the minimum wage to €1,000 a month during 2027, alongside a target of lifting the average wage to €1,800, could boost disposable income and domestic consumption. That would potentially support retailers and other businesses exposed to Greek household spending.

Yet higher wages are both somebody’s income and somebody else’s cost. Labor-intensive businesses would face higher operating expenses, making the net effect dependent on their ability to pass those costs on to consumers and on the productivity gains accompanying wage increases.

A similar tension would emerge in consumer staples. Lower value-added tax could stimulate demand and ease pressure on household budgets. But ELAS’s proposal to impose maximum profit margins at each stage of the supply chain would pull in the opposite direction for corporate earnings. Investors would have to determine whether higher volumes could compensate for potentially thinner margins—and which companies possessed enough scale, efficiency and pricing flexibility to navigate the new regime.

The broader implication for the Athens Stock Exchange is that an ELAS government could trigger a substantial reshuffling of market expectations rather than a simple marketwide move in one direction.

Infrastructure, capital investment and selected industrial businesses could emerge among the potential beneficiaries, particularly if the government succeeded in mobilizing significant investment without destabilizing public finances. Banks, energy companies and businesses with heavy exposure to regulatory intervention could find themselves on the other side of the trade.

Ultimately, however, the decisive variable for Greek equities would be the credibility of the economic program as a whole.

Investors would want clear answers on where the money would come from, what the measures would mean for the budget, whether they would comply with European fiscal, competition and supervisory rules, and how they would affect corporate profitability and private investment.

Those questions would matter more than the political labels attached to the program. If ELAS could persuade markets that its investment agenda was fully financed, institutionally workable and capable of raising Greece’s productive capacity without jeopardizing fiscal stability, investors might focus on the potential growth dividend.

If it could not, the calculation would change quickly. Instead of pricing in a new investment cycle, investors might decide that the more prudent trade was simply to head for the exits.