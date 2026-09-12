Pavlos Marinakis argued that unemployment support should be fundamentally reconsidered as Greece’s labor market improves, suggesting that benefits should last no longer than two months.

A suggestion by Greece’s government spokesman to limit unemployment benefits to just two months has triggered a political backlash, drawing criticism from opposition parties and even members of the governing New Democracy party and forcing the labor minister to publicly distance the government from the idea.

Pavlos Marinakis argued that unemployment support should be fundamentally reconsidered as Greece’s labor market improves, suggesting that benefits should last no longer than two months. He said the money saved could instead be used to reduce employers’ social-security contributions, shifting resources from supporting unemployment toward encouraging job creation.

The remarks quickly became politically contentious in a country where unemployment benefits are tied to workers’ insurance contributions and where seasonal employment, particularly in tourism, leaves thousands of people without work for parts of the year.

As criticism mounted, Mr. Marinakis sought to draw a distinction between his role as government spokesman and the views he had expressed. Opposition parties criticizing him were “pushing against an open door,” he said Friday, arguing that he had made clear more than once during the original interview that the proposal was “purely a personal position” and wasn’t a central government policy.

Mr. Marinakis said he had expressed the same view previously and added that, if such a reform were ever pursued, special protection would have to be considered for unemployed mothers, older workers and seasonal employees. That qualification did little to stop the backlash.

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Giannis Pappas, a New Democracy lawmaker representing the Dodecanese islands, publicly rejected the logic of sharply curtailing unemployment support. The Dodecanese are heavily dependent on tourism, meaning many employees work during the tourist season and face predictable periods without employment during the winter.

“Unemployment benefit is neither a privilege nor a ‘gift’ from the state,” Mr. Pappas said, describing it as essential support for workers during periods when seasonal economic activity leaves them unable to find work. Labor Minister Niki Kerameus subsequently went further, explicitly saying Mr. Marinakis’s proposal wasn’t the position of her ministry or the government. She stressed that unemployment benefit is an insurance-based and contributory right rather than a welfare payment. Workers pay unemployment contributions while employed, she said, effectively insuring themselves against the possibility of losing their jobs. The controversy is particularly striking when Greece is compared with the rest of Europe.

Greece currently provides regular unemployment benefits for roughly five to 12 months, depending on a worker’s insurance record. A maximum of two months would therefore represent a significant reduction in existing protection and would put Greece among Europe’s most restrictive systems.

Across the continent, the duration of unemployment insurance varies widely, but many countries provide considerably longer support. Germany offers benefits ranging from six to 24 months depending on age and contribution history, while Italy’s system can provide coverage for as long as 24 months. Spain offers between four and 24 months, while Portugal can provide support for as long as two years depending on age and insurance history.

France also provides significantly longer coverage for eligible workers, while Denmark’s system generally provides support for up to two years. The Netherlands can provide benefits for as long as 24 months, depending on previous employment.

Even countries with comparatively short benefit periods generally exceed the two-month limit suggested by Mr. Marinakis. Cyprus provides about six months of support, while Malta offers up to roughly five months. Hungary, at 90 days, has one of the shortest regular unemployment-benefit periods in the European Union. A two-month ceiling would therefore leave Greece below even that benchmark.

The dispute has turned what Mr. Marinakis describes as a personal policy preference into a broader political question for the government. His clarification makes clear that Athens isn't currently proposing a two-month limit. But the backlash also reflects the unusual nature of the proposal.