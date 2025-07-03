Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Despite Job Gains, Greece Struggles with Low Wages and High Unemployment

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Despite Job Gains, Greece Struggles with Low Wages and High Unemployment
Greece continues to grapple with one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union, even as it makes notable progress in reducing joblessness.

According to Eurostat data from May 2025, the unemployment rate in Greece has fallen to 7.9%, down from 8.3% the previous month and significantly lower than the 10.5% recorded in May 2024. This marks the steepest year-on-year decline in recent memory and suggests that the Greek economy is gradually stabilizing and beginning to generate more employment opportunities.

Despite this improvement, Greece still ranks fourth in the EU for unemployment and third within the eurozone. Its 7.9% rate remains well above the euro area average of 6.3% and the broader EU average of 5.9%. Only Spain, Sweden, and Latvia report higher levels of joblessness. Youth unemployment in Greece remains particularly troubling. Although it has dropped from 25.2% in May 2024 to 19.9% this year, it continues to rank among the highest in Europe. The persistent difficulty young people face in entering the labor market raises serious concerns for the country’s long-term growth and social stability.

In absolute terms, about 370,000 people were seeking work in Greece this past May, compared to nearly half a million one year earlier. This roughly 26% reduction points to a labor market that is slowly gaining momentum. However, many of the new jobs being created are part-time or offered under short-term contracts, reflecting a job market that remains precarious.

Adding to the complexity of the Greek labor landscape is the issue of wages. Greece has the second-lowest average wages in the European Union, ahead of only Bulgaria. This creates a striking contradiction: high unemployment persists alongside extremely low pay. As inflation and rising living costs increase pressure for wage hikes, a critical question looms over the country’s economic future—can businesses afford to raise wages without reversing employment gains?

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιδοτήσεις για ελαιόδεντρα μέσα σε... στρατιωτικό αεροδρόμιο

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιδοτήσεις για ελαιόδεντρα μέσα σε... στρατιωτικό αεροδρόμιο

Το φρούτο που καίει το λίπος: Γιατί πρέπει να το τρώμε μετά το γυμναστήριο

Το φρούτο που καίει το λίπος: Γιατί πρέπει να το τρώμε μετά το γυμναστήριο

Εύβοια: Μεθυσμένος οδηγός αγροτικού οδηγούσε για χιλιόμετρα στο αντίθετο ρεύμα

Εύβοια: Μεθυσμένος οδηγός αγροτικού οδηγούσε για χιλιόμετρα στο αντίθετο ρεύμα

Ο Τραμπ ισχυρίζεται πως το Ισραήλ συμφώνησε σε κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα, απειλές στην Χαμάς να πει το «ναι»

Ο Τραμπ ισχυρίζεται πως το Ισραήλ συμφώνησε σε κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα, απειλές στην Χαμάς να πει το «ναι»

Νέα πρόταση για τη φορολόγηση των εναλλακτικών προϊόντων καπνού από το ΚΕΦΙΜ

Νέα πρόταση για τη φορολόγηση των εναλλακτικών προϊόντων καπνού από το ΚΕΦΙΜ

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Κομμωτής: Τι θα κάνεις όταν λούζεσαι για να δυναμώσουν τα μαλλιά σου

Κομμωτής: Τι θα κάνεις όταν λούζεσαι για να δυναμώσουν τα μαλλιά σου

Τα φλοράλ που δεν κολακεύουν το σώμα σου – Και εκείνα που θα το αναδείξουν

Τα φλοράλ που δεν κολακεύουν το σώμα σου – Και εκείνα που θα το αναδείξουν

Πώς θα απορροφάς το μισό σάκχαρο από το φαγητό σου με αυτή την απλή κίνηση

Πώς θα απορροφάς το μισό σάκχαρο από το φαγητό σου με αυτή την απλή κίνηση

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Merkel Reveals What Really Happened Behind the Scenes of the Greek Debt Crisis

Merkel Reveals What Really Happened Behind the Scenes of the Greek Debt Crisis

News In English
Scandal at Agriculture Agency Dominates Greek Public Opinion, Poll Shows

Scandal at Agriculture Agency Dominates Greek Public Opinion, Poll Shows

News In English
Greece Moves to Reconnect Stranded Solar Projects with New Energy Amendment

Greece Moves to Reconnect Stranded Solar Projects with New Energy Amendment

News In English
The Market Votes No—For Now—on Euronext’s Greek Exchange Deal

The Market Votes No—For Now—on Euronext’s Greek Exchange Deal

News In English

NETWORK

Καύσωνας και αλκοόλ: 5 σοβαρές επιπτώσεις στην υγεία

Καύσωνας και αλκοόλ: 5 σοβαρές επιπτώσεις στην υγεία

healthstat.gr
Φάρμακα απώλειας βάρους: Ο ρόλος τους στη μείωση του αλκοόλ

Φάρμακα απώλειας βάρους: Ο ρόλος τους στη μείωση του αλκοόλ

healthstat.gr
Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

theissue.gr
Οι 4 τροφές που δεν πρέπει να παίρνετε μαζί σας στην παραλία

Οι 4 τροφές που δεν πρέπει να παίρνετε μαζί σας στην παραλία

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΥ: Δεν επαρκούν οι κλίνες στην Αθήνα - «Πειράματα» με τα ΤΕΠ

ΕΣΥ: Δεν επαρκούν οι κλίνες στην Αθήνα - «Πειράματα» με τα ΤΕΠ

healthstat.gr
Τα φλοράλ που δεν κολακεύουν το σώμα σου – Και εκείνα που θα το αναδείξουν

Τα φλοράλ που δεν κολακεύουν το σώμα σου – Και εκείνα που θα το αναδείξουν

theissue.gr
Πρώτο βήμα για ώθηση στα PPAs – Το νέο εργαλείο απομείωσης κινδύνου της ΕΤΕπ

Πρώτο βήμα για ώθηση στα PPAs – Το νέο εργαλείο απομείωσης κινδύνου της ΕΤΕπ

ienergeia.gr
Ανακατατάξεις στην αγορά ρεύματος- Πώς διαμορφώνονται τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών

Ανακατατάξεις στην αγορά ρεύματος- Πώς διαμορφώνονται τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών

ienergeia.gr