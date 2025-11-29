A vital anchor of identity, emotional continuity and family cohesion far from their homeland.

Greeks living across the globe are sending a powerful message about the future of the Greek language: teaching it to their children is not simply an academic preference, but a vital anchor of identity, emotional continuity and family cohesion far from their homeland. This sentiment emerges strongly from a recent international survey conducted by “Paidokipos” in Denmark, in collaboration with the Heraklion Directorate of

Primary Education in Greece, Ute’s International Lounge, and the Greek Language Department of Ghent University. The study collected responses from 154 parents of children under ten living in 54 countries, along with 44 Greek-language educators from 32 countries.

The results highlight what many in the diaspora feel instinctively—that language is the most powerful link to one’s roots, to family and to cultural memory. A vast majority of parents, eight out of ten, said that maintaining their children’s cultural identity is the primary reason they insist on Greek-language learning. Seventy-five percent stressed the importance of communication with relatives in Greece, describing it as a daily need that keeps family ties alive and bridges the physical distance from their ancestral home.

Yet the lived reality for these families is far more complex. Many struggle to find modern, bilingual educational material suitable for young children, while the fast pace of life in their adopted countries often leaves little time to nurture consistent language learning. Seventy percent of parents said they cannot find appropriate learning resources, and 60 percent cited time constraints as a major barrier. Compounding these challenges is the chronic understaffing of Greek-language schools abroad. Eighty-five percent of families called for immediate reinforcement of teaching staff and access to better tools.

Teachers—the heart of Greek-language education worldwide—echo these concerns. Working in mixed-level classrooms with students of widely varying language abilities, and often without institutional support, many educators say existing materials do not meet the needs of bilingual learners. Nearly 80 percent pointed to the lack of engaging, pedagogically sound resources. Others emphasized the difficulty of managing classrooms with significant skill differences and described the sense of working in isolation, taking on multiple responsibilities beyond teaching. The survey also underscored the need for ongoing training and stronger international networks among educators.