Management expects EPS to grow at an average annual rate of around 10% over the 2026–2028 period, broadly in line with growth in the Group’s net profits.

Eurobank is forecasting a steady and high-quality increase in profitability through 2028, according to its newly presented three-year Business Plan for 2026–2028, which was unveiled to analysts. The plan sets a clear strategic focus on achieving double-digit growth in earnings per share (EPS) while maintaining strong returns on equity, even as interest rates gradually normalise across Europe.

Management expects EPS to grow at an average annual rate of around 10% over the 2026–2028 period, broadly in line with growth in the Group’s net profits. With EPS for 2025 standing at €0.37, this trajectory implies a materially higher level of profitability by the end of the plan’s horizon. The main drivers are organic loan growth, rising fee income and continued improvements in operating efficiency.

Performance is expected to be particularly strong at the level of core operating profit. After reaching €1.75 billion in 2025, core operating profit is projected to increase to approximately €1.9 billion in 2026 and to around €2.3 billion by 2028. This reflects higher volumes of organically generated lending, a strong expansion in fee-based revenues—especially from insurance and wealth management—and ongoing cost discipline and efficiency gains across the Group.

Eurobank is also targeting a return on tangible book value (RoTBV) of close to 17% by 2028, a level considered robust by European banking standards. The bank emphasises that this performance is expected to be achieved without increased dependence on higher interest rates, underscoring the sustainability of its earnings model.

Although the Business Plan does not provide explicit annual net profit guidance, it outlines a scenario of stable and sustainable growth, supported by rising EPS, improving operating results and a strong capital position that allows for generous shareholder distributions.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

During the presentation, Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias also addressed analysts’ questions regarding a recent Supreme Court ruling related to loans granted under a Greek consumer protection framework known as the Katseli law. He stressed that even under a worst-case outcome, the decision would have no impact on the bank’s balance sheet.