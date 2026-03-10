The poll also points to broader public frustration with the political system.

A large majority of Greeks believe that a recent judicial ruling on the country’s wiretapping scandal politically exposes the government, according to a new opinion poll conducted by ALCO for Alpha TV.

The survey found that 67% of respondents believe the court decision on the surveillance case exposes the government politically, with 50% answering “yes” and another 17% saying “probably yes.” Only 14% disagree with that assessment.

The scandal has continued to weigh heavily on the government because, according to critics and opposition parties, since the revelations first emerged in 2022 the administration has been accused of attempting to cover up the affair. The controversy is particularly sensitive because figures from the prime minister’s inner circle were responsible for overseeing the National Intelligence Service (EYP) at the time the surveillance operations took place, placing the issue close to the center of political power.

The poll also points to broader public frustration with the political system. Half of those surveyed say that none of the current political parties represent them in any significant way, highlighting a continuing crisis of political trust in the country.

At the same time, 68% of respondents say that political change is necessary in order to ensure justice and political accountability, while 22% disagree.

Despite this dissatisfaction, the poll shows New Democracy, the governing conservative party, strengthening its lead in voting intentions. The party stands at 25.1%, up 1.6 percentage points compared with January, marking the first time in roughly 10–11 months that it has surpassed the 25% mark in ALCO’s polling.

PASOK, the center-left party, also records a modest rise, increasing to 10.8% from 10.5%.

Meanwhile, Greek Solution, a right-wing party, declines to 8.7% from 9.4%, while Course of Freedom falls to 7.2% from 7.9%. Smaller gains are recorded for the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), which rises to 7.4% from 7.1%, as well as for SYRIZA, the main left-wing opposition party, which increases to 4.2% from 3.7%, and MeRA25, which reaches 3.1% from 2.6%. Another 7.5% say they would vote for a different party, while 18.9% remain undecided.

According to ALCO’s chief executive, Kostas Panagopoulos, international tensions and war tend to strengthen voters’ demand for security and stability, a trend that appears to have benefited New Democracy’s electoral support. He added that the governing party’s ability to maintain this momentum will depend largely on how it handles everyday economic pressures linked to the international situation, particularly rising fuel prices.

The survey also suggests that many voters remain open to new political alternatives. Twenty-nine percent say they might vote for a new party, while 40% say they would not.

Asked about the prospect of a new party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, 16% of respondents say the idea creates positive feelings, while 39% feel indifferent and 43% express negative views.

Support also appears to be softening for a potential party associated with Maria Karystianou, a prominent public figure linked to the campaign for accountability following the Tempi train disaster. Positive sentiment toward such a party stands at 22%, down from 26% in January, while 37% say they feel indifferent and 35% negative.

Finally, the poll highlights persistent concerns about the cost of living. Eighty-four percent of respondents say that prices of basic goods have not fallen in recent months, underscoring the continued pressure on household budgets.