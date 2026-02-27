Economic cooperation featured prominently on the agenda, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and energy.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Thursday, February 26, in talks that highlighted the growing strategic depth of relations between Greece and the United States.

According to Greek government sources, the meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes and was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. The discussions focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries, with both sides agreeing to move forward with plans for the sixth round of the Greece–US Strategic Dialogue, which is expected to take place later this year in Athens.

Economic cooperation featured prominently on the agenda, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and energy. The two ministers agreed to strengthen economic diplomacy and expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as shipping, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The talks also underscored the importance of regional connectivity and interregional cooperation. Special reference was made to the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which was described as a viable alternative trade and transport route where the strategic interests of Greece and the United States align.

Greece’s role as a strategic hub in the Eastern Mediterranean was emphasized, reflecting the country’s growing network of bilateral and trilateral partnerships with regional states. Both ministers viewed this role as central to broader stability and cooperation in the region.

The future of Euro-Atlantic relations was another key topic, with both sides stressing the need to reinforce transatlantic ties amid a changing geopolitical landscape. They also agreed to enhance cooperation on issues related to the protection of Christian communities in the Middle East.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Developments in the Middle East were discussed in depth, with a particular focus on Gaza. In this context, Mr. Gerapetritis expressed Greece’s readiness to contribute to international efforts aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding the territory. He also briefed Secretary Rubio on the latest developments concerning the Cyprus issue.

Following the meeting, Mr. Gerapetritis described US–Greece relations as being at their strongest point to date. He said the two countries maintain a close and constructive dialogue not only on bilateral matters but also on regional and global challenges, including Iran, Ukraine and Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that Greece is playing an increasingly active role on the international stage, arguing that the country is helping to shape developments rather than merely observe them, through what he described as a consistent and confident foreign policy approach.