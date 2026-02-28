Disruptions are going to affect transport nationwide.

Strikes, marches, and mass demonstrations are taking place across Greece today, Saturday, February 28, marking three years since the country’s deadliest railway disaster, the Tempi train crash. The mobilizations come as part of a nationwide day of remembrance and protest, with trade unions, labor federations, and civic organizations calling for justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible.

The Tempi railway disaster occurred on February 28, 2023, in the Tempi valley in central Greece, north of the city of Larissa. A passenger train operated by Hellenic Train, carrying 352 people on the Athens–Thessaloniki route, collided head-on with a freight train traveling in the opposite direction on the same line. The impact caused multiple carriages to derail and triggered a massive fireball followed by a fire. Fifty-seven people were killed, 81 were seriously injured, and 99 sustained minor injuries, making it the most lethal rail accident in modern Greek history.

Today’s protests extend to major cities and regional centers nationwide. In Athens, a general strike has been declared, with the main rally scheduled for noon in Syntagma Square, in front of the Greek Parliament. Similar demonstrations are being held in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where a 24-hour strike is underway and a central gathering is planned at the Venizelos statue, as well as in Patras, where demonstrators are assembling in Georgiou Square. In Larissa, close to the site of the crash, strike action includes widespread shop closures, work stoppages by taxi drivers, and the temporary shutdown of restaurants and entertainment venues.

Disruptions are also affecting transport nationwide. Public sector workers have joined the 24-hour strike, while railway employees have walked off the job. Ferry services have been suspended, leaving ships docked at ports across the country. Limited work stoppages on parts of the Athens metro and tram network have been scheduled to allow citizens to travel to and from protest sites. Private-sector teachers and unions from both the public and private sectors have also announced their participation.

In the evening, memorial concerts are planned in several cities, including Larissa and Karditsa, featuring dozens of artists as a tribute to the victims. The Association of Relatives of Tempi Victims has called on the public to take part in the mobilizations, stressing that the tragedy was not an isolated accident but the result of long-standing systemic failures. In a statement, the association said the disaster stemmed from policies that place profit above human life and warned that the struggle will continue to ensure those responsible are held to account.

Major labor organizations echoed this message, emphasizing that remembrance must be accompanied by concrete measures to improve transport safety, ensure transparency, and prevent similar tragedies in the future. Three years on, the Tempi disaster remains a defining national trauma in Greece, and today’s nationwide mobilization underscores a continued demand for truth, justice, and meaningful reform.